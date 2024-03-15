 MFA League: Khanngam Horam's Hat-Trick Powers Kenkre FC To Big Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMFA League: Khanngam Horam's Hat-Trick Powers Kenkre FC To Big Victory

MFA League: Khanngam Horam's Hat-Trick Powers Kenkre FC To Big Victory

Earlier, Rohit Khute struck the crucial winner as Anushakti FC defeated Rudra JBU by a narrow 1-0 margin.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 09:45 PM IST
article-image

Kenkre FC were in prime striking form and riding on the brilliant hat-trick from striker Khanngam Horam went on to record an authoritative 8-1 win against Protrack Silver Innings in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra on Thursday evening.

Horam’s teammates Shaun Fernandes, Subha Ghosh and Abhijit Awhare scored one each while an own goal scored by Silver Innings defender Jay Suryavanshi completed their winning tally. Silver Innings pulled one back through Aditya Panchal’s efforts.

Earlier, Rohit Khute struck the crucial winner as Anushakti FC defeated Rudra JBU by a narrow 1-0 margin.

In Second Division match, Maurya FC and Bhavesh FC registered identical 3-0 victories at the Air India Colony Ground, Kalina.

Read Also
MFA League: Kaustubh Meher's Brace Propels Catholic Gymkhana To Victory Over Regal FC
article-image

Maurya FC blanked Teresarian FC 3-0 with strikers Yash Wadke, Soham Khot, Rakesh K. scoring a goal apiece to seal the win.

Later, Sujal Patil, Rohit Bhonde and Archit Chandi contributed with a goal each to steer Bhavesh FC to a 3-0 win against Teresarian FC.

Results - Premier Div: Kenkre FC 8 (Khanngam Horam 3, Shaun Fernandes, Subha Ghosh, Abhijit Awhare, OG-Jay Suryavanshi) beat Protrack Silver Innings 1 (Aditya Panchal).

First Div: Anushakti FC 1 (Rohit Khute) beat Rudra JBU 0.

Second Div: Maurya FC 3 (Yash Wadke, Soham Khot, Rakesh K.) beat Vision Rescue 0.

Bhavesh FC 3 (Sujal Patil, Rohit Bhonde, Archit Chandi) beat Teresarian FC 0.

Read Also
MFA League: Kaustubh Meher's Brace Propels Catholic Gymkhana To Victory Over Regal FC
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI To Disclose SSR Case Details Soon: Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Reveals On Her X Account

CBI To Disclose SSR Case Details Soon: Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Reveals On Her X Account

KCR's Daughter K Kavitha Arrested By ED In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

KCR's Daughter K Kavitha Arrested By ED In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Madras HC Allows PM Modi's Roadshow In Coimbatore With Conditions After TN Police Denied Permission

Madras HC Allows PM Modi's Roadshow In Coimbatore With Conditions After TN Police Denied Permission

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission To Announce Poll Schedule On Saturday (March 16) At 3...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission To Announce Poll Schedule On Saturday (March 16) At 3...

Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital After Angioplasty

Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital After Angioplasty