MFA League: Khanngam Horam's Hat-Trick Powers Kenkre FC To Big Victory

Kenkre FC were in prime striking form and riding on the brilliant hat-trick from striker Khanngam Horam went on to record an authoritative 8-1 win against Protrack Silver Innings in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra on Thursday evening.

Horam’s teammates Shaun Fernandes, Subha Ghosh and Abhijit Awhare scored one each while an own goal scored by Silver Innings defender Jay Suryavanshi completed their winning tally. Silver Innings pulled one back through Aditya Panchal’s efforts.

Earlier, Rohit Khute struck the crucial winner as Anushakti FC defeated Rudra JBU by a narrow 1-0 margin.

In Second Division match, Maurya FC and Bhavesh FC registered identical 3-0 victories at the Air India Colony Ground, Kalina.

Maurya FC blanked Teresarian FC 3-0 with strikers Yash Wadke, Soham Khot, Rakesh K. scoring a goal apiece to seal the win.

Later, Sujal Patil, Rohit Bhonde and Archit Chandi contributed with a goal each to steer Bhavesh FC to a 3-0 win against Teresarian FC.

Results - Premier Div: Kenkre FC 8 (Khanngam Horam 3, Shaun Fernandes, Subha Ghosh, Abhijit Awhare, OG-Jay Suryavanshi) beat Protrack Silver Innings 1 (Aditya Panchal).

First Div: Anushakti FC 1 (Rohit Khute) beat Rudra JBU 0.

Second Div: Maurya FC 3 (Yash Wadke, Soham Khot, Rakesh K.) beat Vision Rescue 0.

Bhavesh FC 3 (Sujal Patil, Rohit Bhonde, Archit Chandi) beat Teresarian FC 0.