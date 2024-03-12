 MFA League: Kaustubh Meher's Brace Propels Catholic Gymkhana To Victory Over Regal FC
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMFA League: Kaustubh Meher's Brace Propels Catholic Gymkhana To Victory Over Regal FC

MFA League: Kaustubh Meher's Brace Propels Catholic Gymkhana To Victory Over Regal FC

Diminutive left winger Kastubh Meher played a stellar role scoring two goals, one in each half, while Catholic Gymkhana captain Mohit Chandiramani fired home the third with a rasping long range effort.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
article-image

Showing good understanding and excellent teamwork Catholic Gymkhana recorded a convincing 3-0 victory against a spirited Regal FC in a Second Division match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Air India Colony Ground, Kalina on Tuesday.

Diminutive left winger Kastubh Meher played a stellar role scoring two goals, one in each half, while Catholic Gymkhana captain Mohit Chandiramani fired home the third with a rasping long range effort.

This was Catholic Gymkhana’s second consecutive win in Group-C. They had earlier defeated Sanpada - Mumbai Ultras 2-0 in the opening match last week.

Catholic Gymkhana got off to a rousing start and rocked the Regal FC goal when Kastubh trapped a pass from the right and then coolly lobbed over the Regal goalkeeper Ankit Nejani in the very third minute.

Read Also
MFA League: Eaven Tavares Hat-Trick Spurs UVWA's Comfortable Victory
article-image

Regal CC tried to fight back but Catholic Gymkhana continued to call the shots as did the bulk of the attacking but missed a couple of easy chances and failed to add to the scoreboard.

After the change of ends, Catholic Gymkhana maintained the momentum and after wasting at least three clear scoring opportunities finally managed to double the lead. Kastubh showed good presence of mind to deftly chip the ball into an open goal. Regal goalkeeper Nejani rushed out of his box to tackle Catholic Gymkhana’s Chaitnaya Gund but the ball came to Kustubh who made no mistake in dispatching the ball home from 30-yards out midway through the second session.

Later, Chandiramani after a solo run down the middle unleashed a rasping shot from the top of the box and beat goalkeeper Nejani who made a valiant effort to make a save.

Earlier, Rising Sun FC riding on Abdul Karim Khan’s lone striker defeated Strangerz FC 1-0 in a match of the same division.

Read Also
MFA League: Carlton Miranda, Mohit Chandiramani Sparkle In Catholic Gymkhana Victory
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SBI Submits Electoral Bonds Data To Election Commission; Donor Names To Be Out On March 15

SBI Submits Electoral Bonds Data To Election Commission; Donor Names To Be Out On March 15

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announces 2nd List Of 43 Candidates; Gaurav Gogoi Fielded From Jorhat,...

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announces 2nd List Of 43 Candidates; Gaurav Gogoi Fielded From Jorhat,...

'Ganja Phooka Hai': Fans Baffled By 'Level Of Umpiring' In CK Nayudu Trophy Final As Official Gives...

'Ganja Phooka Hai': Fans Baffled By 'Level Of Umpiring' In CK Nayudu Trophy Final As Official Gives...

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda To Have Pastel-Themed Wedding; Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal...

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda To Have Pastel-Themed Wedding; Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal...

Sidhu Moosewala's Mother DELIVERED Twins? Check Father Balkaur Singh's FIRST Reaction

Sidhu Moosewala's Mother DELIVERED Twins? Check Father Balkaur Singh's FIRST Reaction