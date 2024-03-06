MFA League: Carlton Miranda, Mohit Chandiramani Sparkle In Catholic Gymkhana Victory

Catholic Gymkhana dished out determined combined performance and defeated Sanpada – Mumbai Ultras by a clear 2-0 margin in a Second Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Air India Colony ground, Kalina on Wednesday evening.

The two goals for Catholic Gymkhana were scored in the first half through central defender Carlton Miranda and skipper and dashing striker Mohit Chandiramani.

In a well-contested encounter, Catholic Gymkhana enjoyed better ball possession and created the better chances. The Gymkhana side grabbed the initiative when Miranda scored from a free kick in the 12th minute. Following Miranda’s firm right-footed low shot, Chandiramani with a dummy foxed the rival goalkeeper Ronit More who was left standing as the ball sneaked through and in the far corner of the net.

Catholic Gymkhana continued to call the shots and towards the end of the first half they earned a penalty when an attacker was fouled inside the area. Chandiramani coolly converted by sending goalkeeper More the wrong way and double Catholic Gymkhana’s lead at the breather.

In the second session Mumbai Ultras for a brief period initially tried to break down the Catholic Gymkhana citadel, but they found Catholic Gymkhana custodian Darshan Das a hard nut to crack.

On the other hand, Catholic Gymkhana once again took control of the proceedings and dominated play and could have added a couple of more goals. First striker Chaitanaya Gund clumsily shot straight into the goalkeeper and later Chandiramani hastily shot over the crossbar.

Earlier, Youngstars FC fought back and got the better of PIFA Sports Under-17 by a fighting 2-1 margin. Darshit Hegde scored the opening goal in the 18th minute to give PIFA Sports youngsters a 1-0 half-time lead. But, Youngstars scored two goals in the second period through Manish Diwakar in the 56th minute and a penalty in the fourth minute of additional period to snatch the win.

Results - Div-II: Youngstars FC 2 (Manish Diwakar 2) beat Pifa Sports Under-17 1 (Darshit Hegde).

Catholic Gymkhana 2 (Carlton Miranda 12, Mohit Chandiramani) beat Sanpada Mumbai Ultras FC 0.