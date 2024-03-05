 MFA Premier Division League: Sanchit Singh Hat-Trick Leads The Oranje FC To Win
MFA Premier Division League: Sanchit Singh Hat-Trick Leads The Oranje FC To Win

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
article-image

Sanchit Singh was in impressive scoring form and struck a hat-trick of goals in leading The Oranje FC to a flunet 8-0 win against PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

The other five goals came through the efforts of Sahil Bhokare who struck two goals while Mohammed Sayyed, Aimar Adam and Eshaan Singh chipped in with one apiece to complete the winning tally.

In a Super Division encounter, Mumbai City Under-19 FC easily defeated Bombay Gymkhana by a 4-1 margin. Ahan Sharma scored a brace of goals while teammates Mohammed Ansari and Mangthenlal Haokip added one to seal the win. Bombay Gymkhana scored one through Anas Vadgama.

article-image

Results – Premier Div: The Oranje FC 8 (Sanchit Singh 4, Sahil Bhokare 2, Mohammed Sayyed, Aimar Adam, Eshaan Singh) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 0.

Super Div: Mumbai City Under-19 FC 4 (Ahan Sharma 2, Mohammed Ansari, Mangthenlal Haokip) beat Bombay Gymkhana 1 (Anas Vadgama).

Somaiya FC 2 (Shubham Chafe, Dhruv Mane) drew with Om Saidham FC 2 (Tanishq Ghadge, Aylmer Gonsalves).

article-image
