MFA Yuva President's League: Samarth Rai Stars With Hat-Trick In CFCI Victory

Community Football Club of India (CFCI) proved too good for Iron Born FC and charged to a fluent 10-1 victory in the MFA organized Yuva President’s League match at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday.

Leading CFCI’s march towards the big win was striker Samarth Rai who struck a hat-trick of goals, while his teammates Om Yande and Advait Parab netted two goal apiece, while Agastya Kaushik, Aryan Gupta and Shaurya Mundhe contributed one each to round off the winning tally. Iron Born FC scored one through Aadi Vartak.

Result – YPL : SSE BFC Soccer School 2 (Harshit Nikam, Laksh Malkar) beat The Soccer Academy 0.

Reliance Foundation Young Champs (Deepak Kanaujiya, Ishaan Mitra, Viraj Padwal) beat Somaiya Sports Academy 2 (Vihaan Charaniya 2).

CFCI FC 10 (Samarth Rai 3, Om Yande 2, Advait Parab 2, Agastya Kaushik, Aryan Gupta, Shaurya Mundhe) beat Iron Born FC 1 (Aadi Vartak).