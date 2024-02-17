 MFA Yuva President's League: Samarth Rai Stars With Hat-Trick In CFCI Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMFA Yuva President's League: Samarth Rai Stars With Hat-Trick In CFCI Victory

MFA Yuva President's League: Samarth Rai Stars With Hat-Trick In CFCI Victory

Leading CFCI’s march towards the big win was striker Samarth Rai who struck a hat-trick of goals, while his teammates Om Yande and Advait Parab netted two goal apiece

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image

Community Football Club of India (CFCI) proved too good for Iron Born FC and charged to a fluent 10-1 victory in the MFA organized Yuva President’s League match at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday.

Leading CFCI’s march towards the big win was striker Samarth Rai who struck a hat-trick of goals, while his teammates Om Yande and Advait Parab netted two goal apiece, while Agastya Kaushik, Aryan Gupta and Shaurya Mundhe contributed one each to round off the winning tally. Iron Born FC scored one through Aadi Vartak.

Read Also
MFA League: Shoaib Baig's Brace Guides Kalina Rangers-Cheddanagar Football Fanatics to Victory
article-image

Result – YPL : SSE BFC Soccer School 2 (Harshit Nikam, Laksh Malkar) beat The Soccer Academy 0.

Reliance Foundation Young Champs (Deepak Kanaujiya, Ishaan Mitra, Viraj Padwal) beat Somaiya Sports Academy 2 (Vihaan Charaniya 2).

CFCI FC 10 (Samarth Rai 3, Om Yande 2, Advait Parab 2, Agastya Kaushik, Aryan Gupta, Shaurya Mundhe) beat Iron Born FC 1 (Aadi Vartak).

Read Also
MFA League: Terrific Millat FC Thump JMJ Sports Club
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: From Potholes To Public Toilets, BMC's Agenda For A Cleaner & Safer City

Mumbai: From Potholes To Public Toilets, BMC's Agenda For A Cleaner & Safer City

Cotton Candy Sale Banned In Tamil Nadu Due To Presence Of Cancer Causing Industrial Dye

Cotton Candy Sale Banned In Tamil Nadu Due To Presence Of Cancer Causing Industrial Dye

Farmers Protest 2.0: Ahead Of 4th Round Of Talks, Farm Leaders Ask Centre To Bring Ordinance Giving...

Farmers Protest 2.0: Ahead Of 4th Round Of Talks, Farm Leaders Ask Centre To Bring Ordinance Giving...

Video: ISRO Launches INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Onboard GSLV Rocket From Sriharikota

Video: ISRO Launches INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Onboard GSLV Rocket From Sriharikota

'Feels Like We Should Take Some Credit': Ben Duckett On India Batting Aggressively On Day 3 In...

'Feels Like We Should Take Some Credit': Ben Duckett On India Batting Aggressively On Day 3 In...