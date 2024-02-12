 MFA League: Terrific Millat FC Thump JMJ Sports Club
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMFA League: Terrific Millat FC Thump JMJ Sports Club

MFA League: Terrific Millat FC Thump JMJ Sports Club

Millat FC were in terrific scoring form and outplayed JMJ Sports Club 15-0 in a one-sided Premier Division match.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 09:22 PM IST
article-image

It rained goals as 32 goals were scored in three Mumbai Football Association matches at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Millat FC were in terrific scoring form and outplayed JMJ Sports Club 15-0 in a one-sided Premier Division match. Leading Millat FC’s charge to their massive margin of victory was the brilliant performance of striker Duane D’Souza who hammered in five goals, Keegan Pinto struck three goals while Elvis Rodrigues and Sumesh Nair scored two goals each while teammates Sunny Koli, Gerald Barretto and Alok Singh contributed one each to complete the demolition of their opponents.

Later, in the evening MYJ Sports recorded a 5-0 win against PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC in another match of the same division. MYJ Sports Club showed good teamwork and combined perfectly with strikers Tousif Malik, Keegan Pereira, Shanon Pereira, Pravin Kumawat and Akshay Pashilkar, all chipping in with one goal each to round off the winning tally.

Read Also
MFA League: DK Pharma, Hope United Register Wins In Contrasting Fashion
article-image

Earlier, in the day Spartans Sports Club fired in a dozen goals in trouncing Bombay YMCA 12-0 in a Super Division encounter. Chetan Solanki was the top-scorer with four goals while Shrinmi Kazingmei added two. Later, P.K. Nagachonhor, Joel D’Souza, Roshan Thakur, Rushank Jadhav, Mandeep Singh and Raj Indulkar scored one each to round off the huge margin of victory.

Results - Premier Div: MYJ Sports Club 5 (Tousif Malik, Keegan Pereira, Shanon Pereira, Pravin Kumawat, Akshay Pashilkar) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 0.

Millat FC 15 (Duane D’Souza 5, Keegan Pinto 3, Elvis Rodrigues 2, Sumesh Nair 2, Sunny Koli, Gerald Barretto, Alok Singh) beat JMJ Sports Club 0.

Super Div: Spartans FC 12 (Chetan Solanki 4, Shrinmi Kazingmei 2, P.K. Nagachonhor, Joel D’Souza, Roshan Thakur, Rushank Jadhav, Mandeep Singh, Raj Indulkar) beat Bombay YMCA 0.

Read Also
MFA Football League 2023-24: Abbubaker Khan's Hat-Trick Guide Kenkre FC To 3-0 Win Over Kalina...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haldwani Unrest Triggers Exodus Among Muslim Residents Amid Fear Of Police Action

Haldwani Unrest Triggers Exodus Among Muslim Residents Amid Fear Of Police Action

Sweden: Blast Rocks Liseberg Amusement Park As Water Ride Explodes After Fire, Terrifying Video...

Sweden: Blast Rocks Liseberg Amusement Park As Water Ride Explodes After Fire, Terrifying Video...

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar-Led JDU-BJP Government Wins Floor Test With Support From 129 MLAs, Opposition...

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar-Led JDU-BJP Government Wins Floor Test With Support From 129 MLAs, Opposition...

IND vs ENG: Another Blow For India As KL Rahul Officially Ruled Out Of Rajkot Test, Sarfaraz Khan &...

IND vs ENG: Another Blow For India As KL Rahul Officially Ruled Out Of Rajkot Test, Sarfaraz Khan &...

'Remember When It Was Hard And It Was Overwhelming': Rishabh Pant Updates On His Progress Ahead Of...

'Remember When It Was Hard And It Was Overwhelming': Rishabh Pant Updates On His Progress Ahead Of...