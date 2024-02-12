MFA League: Terrific Millat FC Thump JMJ Sports Club

It rained goals as 32 goals were scored in three Mumbai Football Association matches at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Millat FC were in terrific scoring form and outplayed JMJ Sports Club 15-0 in a one-sided Premier Division match. Leading Millat FC’s charge to their massive margin of victory was the brilliant performance of striker Duane D’Souza who hammered in five goals, Keegan Pinto struck three goals while Elvis Rodrigues and Sumesh Nair scored two goals each while teammates Sunny Koli, Gerald Barretto and Alok Singh contributed one each to complete the demolition of their opponents.

Later, in the evening MYJ Sports recorded a 5-0 win against PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC in another match of the same division. MYJ Sports Club showed good teamwork and combined perfectly with strikers Tousif Malik, Keegan Pereira, Shanon Pereira, Pravin Kumawat and Akshay Pashilkar, all chipping in with one goal each to round off the winning tally.

Earlier, in the day Spartans Sports Club fired in a dozen goals in trouncing Bombay YMCA 12-0 in a Super Division encounter. Chetan Solanki was the top-scorer with four goals while Shrinmi Kazingmei added two. Later, P.K. Nagachonhor, Joel D’Souza, Roshan Thakur, Rushank Jadhav, Mandeep Singh and Raj Indulkar scored one each to round off the huge margin of victory.

Results - Premier Div: MYJ Sports Club 5 (Tousif Malik, Keegan Pereira, Shanon Pereira, Pravin Kumawat, Akshay Pashilkar) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 0.

Millat FC 15 (Duane D’Souza 5, Keegan Pinto 3, Elvis Rodrigues 2, Sumesh Nair 2, Sunny Koli, Gerald Barretto, Alok Singh) beat JMJ Sports Club 0.

Super Div: Spartans FC 12 (Chetan Solanki 4, Shrinmi Kazingmei 2, P.K. Nagachonhor, Joel D’Souza, Roshan Thakur, Rushank Jadhav, Mandeep Singh, Raj Indulkar) beat Bombay YMCA 0.