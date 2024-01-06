 MFA Football League 2023-24: Abbubaker Khan's Hat-Trick Guide Kenkre FC To 3-0 Win Over Kalina Rangers
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMFA Football League 2023-24: Abbubaker Khan's Hat-Trick Guide Kenkre FC To 3-0 Win Over Kalina Rangers

MFA Football League 2023-24: Abbubaker Khan's Hat-Trick Guide Kenkre FC To 3-0 Win Over Kalina Rangers

Millat FC and Indian Cultural League played to a deadlock, ending the match in a goalless draw.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
MFA Football League 2023-24 | Credits: Twitter

Kenkre FC secured a commanding 3-0 victory against Kalina Rangers Cheddanagar Football Fanatics in a Premier Division clash of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024.

.Abbubaker Khan's stellar performance, marked by a remarkable hat-trick, propelled Kenkre FC to success at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra.

Meanwhile, in another Premier Division showdown, Millat FC and Indian Cultural League played to a deadlock, ending the match in a goalless draw.

Read Also
MFA football league: Himanshu Patil slams all 4 in Atlanta’s victory
article-image

Salsette FC defeat Mumbai Marines

In the Super Division, Salsette FC emerged triumphant with a 3-1 win over Mumbai Marines.

The second half witnessed all the action, with Aniruddh Shringare, Sarthak Shukla, and Aryan Negi securing goals for Salsette FC.

Mumbai Marines managed a late consolation goal courtesy of Sahil Rathod.

Results - Premier Division

Millat FC 0 drew with Indian Cultural League 0;

Kenkre FC 3 (Abbubaker Khan 3) beat Kalina Rangers Cheddanagar Football Fanatics; Super Div:

Salsette FC 3 (Aniruddh Shringare, Sarthak Shukla, Aryan Negi) beat Mumbai Marines FC 1 (Sahil Rathod).

Read Also
Mumbai Football League 2023-24: Mangela Nets Injury-Time Winner For Kopana FC vs ICL
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'They Become One-Time Champion & Finished': Mary Kom Disappointed With Lack Of Hunger In Young...

'They Become One-Time Champion & Finished': Mary Kom Disappointed With Lack Of Hunger In Young...

VIDEO: MS Dhoni Teams Up With Big Boss 16 Winning Rapper MC Stan In Viral Ad For Smartwatch Brand

VIDEO: MS Dhoni Teams Up With Big Boss 16 Winning Rapper MC Stan In Viral Ad For Smartwatch Brand

Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The 12-Year-Old Who Made His First Class Debut For Bihar vs Mumbai In...

Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The 12-Year-Old Who Made His First Class Debut For Bihar vs Mumbai In...

Ravindra Jadeja Takes Vintage Ride On Bullock Cart After Returning From South Africa; Watch Video

Ravindra Jadeja Takes Vintage Ride On Bullock Cart After Returning From South Africa; Watch Video

'She Calls Him Shaitan': Usman Khawaja Reveals His Mother's Special Bond With David Warner

'She Calls Him Shaitan': Usman Khawaja Reveals His Mother's Special Bond With David Warner