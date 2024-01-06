MFA Football League 2023-24: Abbubaker Khan's Hat-Trick Guide Kenkre FC To 3-0 Win Over Kalina Rangers

MFA Football League 2023-24 | Credits: Twitter

Kenkre FC secured a commanding 3-0 victory against Kalina Rangers Cheddanagar Football Fanatics in a Premier Division clash of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024.

.Abbubaker Khan's stellar performance, marked by a remarkable hat-trick, propelled Kenkre FC to success at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra.

Meanwhile, in another Premier Division showdown, Millat FC and Indian Cultural League played to a deadlock, ending the match in a goalless draw.

Salsette FC defeat Mumbai Marines

In the Super Division, Salsette FC emerged triumphant with a 3-1 win over Mumbai Marines.

The second half witnessed all the action, with Aniruddh Shringare, Sarthak Shukla, and Aryan Negi securing goals for Salsette FC.

Mumbai Marines managed a late consolation goal courtesy of Sahil Rathod.

Results - Premier Division

Millat FC 0 drew with Indian Cultural League 0;

Kenkre FC 3 (Abbubaker Khan 3) beat Kalina Rangers Cheddanagar Football Fanatics; Super Div:

Salsette FC 3 (Aniruddh Shringare, Sarthak Shukla, Aryan Negi) beat Mumbai Marines FC 1 (Sahil Rathod).