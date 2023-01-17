e-Paper Get App
MFA football league: Himanshu Patil slams all 4 in Atlanta’s victory

Elite Division matches of the Mumbai Football Association League are being played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra

Representative Image |
Mumbai: Prolific goal-scorer Himanshu Patil was in prime scoring form and struck all the four goals as Atlanta FC defeated D.K. Pharma 4-2 in a Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday. In another match, Sellebrity FC riding on the twin strikes from Kartik Bele got the better of India Rush SC 5-3 to collect all the three points. Bele’s teammates Suyash Ghadi, Ricky Bagade and Harshit Kapoor contributed with the other three goals, while India Rush scored through Saurabh Ramteke, Shahbaz Khan and Sujal Ghanekar.

In Second Div play-off matches, Waves FC blanked United Villagers WA 3-0 and Future Stars FC ‘B’ prevailed over Navanagar SC 2-0.

Results - Second Div (play-off): Future Stars FC 'B' 2 (Richard Abraham, Adarsh Arvind) beat Navanagar SC 0. Waves FC 3 (Maunish Koli, Sunny Koli, Manish Koli) beat United Villagers WA 0. Elite Div: Sellebrity FC 5 (Kartik Bele 2, Suyash Ghadi, Ricky Bagade, Harshit Kapoor) beat India Rush SC 3 (Saurabh Ramteke, Shahbaz Khan, Sujal Ghanekar). Atlanta FC 4 (Himanshu Patil 4) beat D.K. Pharma 2 (Fuzail Pasha, Harshal Karle).

