MFA Football League: Iron Born ride to victory on Mohammed Khatib’s fine hat-trick

Mumbai: Iron Born FC showed good understanding and coordination as they recorded an authoritative 6-0 win against Rudra FC in a one-sided Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday afternoon. The star performer from Iron Born was their young opportunistic goal-scorer Mohammed Khatib who hogged the limelight by registering a fine hat-trick. Khatib’s teammates Sourav Baidya, Armash Ansari and Darshan Shah scored the other three goals for the winners. Rudra FC reduced the margin through Bhavesh Kurlekar’s strike.

Iron Born quickly settled down and took the lead in the sixth minute through Baidya’s clinical strike. Seven minutes later, Khatib scored his first goal to double the lead. The young Iron Born outfit continued to press forward and Armash Ansari added the third goal in the 28th minute before Shah and Khatib struck two quick goals in the 35th and 36th minutes to widen Iron Born’s lead to 5-1 at the break. On resumption, Rudra FC managed to score a goal with Kurlekar hitting the target in the 53rd minute before Khatib was again on the ball completing his hat-trick and team winning tally.

Earlier, Pena Madridista De Bombay got the better of Millat FC by a narrow 2-1 margin. Strikers Nitin Dwivedi and Manish Yadav scored a goal each to ensure Pena Madridista clinched a tight win while Sarim Pathan netted the lone goal for the losing team.

Results – Second Div: Pena Madridista De Bombay 2 (Nitin Dwivedi, Manish Yadav) beat Millat FC 1 (Sarim Pathan).

Elite Div: Iron Born FC 6 (Mohammed Khatib 3, Sourav Baidya, Armash Ansari, Darshan Shah) beat Rudra FC 1 (Bhavesh Kurlekar).