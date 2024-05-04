Video: Venkatesh Iyer & Andre Russell Involve In Horrible Mix-Up As Latter Gets Run-Out By Hardik Pandya During MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

Hardik Pandya dived to run out Andre Russell | Credits: Jio Cinema Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounders Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell involved in a horrible mix-up which led to latter getting run-out during the IPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 5.

The incident took place in the 17th over of the KKR innings when Venkatesh Iyer tried to reverse sweep off full toss delivery by MI skipper Hardik Pandya but found Jasprit Bumrah at short man leg. The left-handed batter thought of taking a single but he decided it and sent Andre Russell back, who almost reached the striker's end.

Russell ran hard towards the non-striker's end but couldn't make it to the crease on time as Hardik Pandya attempted dive to dislodge the bails after Bumrah missed the target. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Andre Russell was visibly unhappy with horrible mix-up with Venkatesh Iyer as he almost hit the Wankhede Stadium's railing with the bat. Russell's wicket fell at a crucial juncture as the visitors were looking to post a total of over 200 in order to set a hefty target for Mumbai Indians to chase.

After Russell's dismissal at 153/7, Kolkata Knight Riders lost couple more wickets in Ramandeep Singh and Mitchell Starc and the visitors were 155/9.