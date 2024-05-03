'Hardik Ka Baap Rohit Sharma': Girl Brutally Trolls MI Skipper For His Cheap Dismissal During IPL 2024 vs KKR At Wankhede Stadium (VIDEO)

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

A Mumbai Indians' girl fan brutally trolled skipper Hardik Pandya for his cheap dismissal during the IPL 2024 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 5.

Chasing a target of 170, Mumbai Indians lost an early wicket in Ishan Kishan for 13, bowled out by Mitchell Starc at 16/1. Rohit Sharma (11), Naman Dir (11), Tilak Varma (4) and Nehal Wadhera (6) failed to deliver their best as the hosts were reduced to 70/5 in 10.5 overs.

Hardik Pandya walked out to bat at No.7 and many would have hoped to step up for the team in crunch situations. However, much to the disappointment of the team and the crowd, the 30-year-old was dismissed for just 1 run. Pandya attempted a strange shot across the line off on-stumps delivery off Andre Russell but it looped straight up and Manish Pandya took the catch at mid-wicket.

Following his dismissal, Hardik Pandya has been subjected to heavy trolling by Mumbai Indians' fans for his failure to step up for the team in crunch situations. A girl who was watching the match from one of the stands at the Wankhede Stadium brutally trolled MI skipper. In a video that went viral on social media, girl can be heard chanting 'Hardik ka Baap Rohit Sharma (Hardik's Father Is Rohit Sharma.' while the all-rounder was walking back to the dressing room after his dismissal.