 Ranji Trophy 2025: Sanju Samson Follows Asia Cup Heroics With Blazing Fifty Against Maharashtra; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRanji Trophy 2025: Sanju Samson Follows Asia Cup Heroics With Blazing Fifty Against Maharashtra; Video

Ranji Trophy 2025: Sanju Samson Follows Asia Cup Heroics With Blazing Fifty Against Maharashtra; Video

The wicketkeeper batter who walked into bat with Kerala in trouble at 35/3 smashed 54 off just 63 deliveries at a strike rate of over 85 in an innings that included five fours and a six.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Having helped India win the Asia Cup 2025, Sanju Samson was off to a quicks start in the opening match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season against Maharashtra. The wicketkeeper batter who walked into bat with Kerala in trouble at 35/3 smashed 54 off just 63 deliveries at a strike rate of over 85 in an innings that included five fours and a six.

He was well supported by skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen (36 off 52), with whom he put on 57 for the fifth wicket. Despite Samson's heroics, Kerala conceded 20 runs first innings lead after being bowled out for 219 runs. Salman Nizar fell one short of his half-century after being dismissed by Mukesh Chaudhary.

Earlier, Maharashtra were bowled out for 239, despite finding themselves in deep trouble at 5/4. Handy knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad (91), Jalaj Saxena (49), Vicky Ostwal (38) and Ramakrishna Ghosh (31) saw them reach a competitive total. For Kerala Nidheesh picked up 5/49, while Nedumankuzhy Basil picke dup 3 wickets. Eden Apple and ANkit SHarma picked up 1 wicket apiece

What's next for Sanju Samson?

FPJ Shorts
Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs Ahead Of Diwali, Bullish Momentum Builds In Large-Cap Stocks
Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs Ahead Of Diwali, Bullish Momentum Builds In Large-Cap Stocks
'Just Because They're Infosys, Do They Know It All?': Siddaramaiah Slams Infosys' Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty Over Caste Survey Refusal
'Just Because They're Infosys, Do They Know It All?': Siddaramaiah Slams Infosys' Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty Over Caste Survey Refusal
MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar
MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar
High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At Nizamuddin Station - VIDEO
High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At Nizamuddin Station - VIDEO

Sanju Samson will be next seen in the T20I series against Australia. With Dhruv Jurel picked for ODI series, Samson will travel down under followin the completion of the match. underway from October 29 in Canberra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ascend Girls Shine Bright In ISSO U-14 Football Cup Final; Grit, Skill & Sportsmanship On Full...

Ascend Girls Shine Bright In ISSO U-14 Football Cup Final; Grit, Skill & Sportsmanship On Full...

Ranji Trophy 2025: Sanju Samson Follows Asia Cup Heroics With Blazing Fifty Against Maharashtra;...

Ranji Trophy 2025: Sanju Samson Follows Asia Cup Heroics With Blazing Fifty Against Maharashtra;...

'There Were Days When...': Ex-RCB Cricketer & Virat Kohli's Teammate Shares His Story On Battle With...

'There Were Days When...': Ex-RCB Cricketer & Virat Kohli's Teammate Shares His Story On Battle With...

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Travis Head Discusses Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Future Ahead Of 2027 World...

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Travis Head Discusses Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Future Ahead Of 2027 World...

'Plane Wala Kardein': Fans Urge Arshdeep Singh To Recreate Viral Reel During Autograph Session;...

'Plane Wala Kardein': Fans Urge Arshdeep Singh To Recreate Viral Reel During Autograph Session;...