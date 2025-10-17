Ranji Trophy 2025: Sanju Samson Follows Asia Cup Heroics With Blazing Fifty Against Maharashtra; Video

Image: X

Having helped India win the Asia Cup 2025, Sanju Samson was off to a quicks start in the opening match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season against Maharashtra. The wicketkeeper batter who walked into bat with Kerala in trouble at 35/3 smashed 54 off just 63 deliveries at a strike rate of over 85 in an innings that included five fours and a six.

He was well supported by skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen (36 off 52), with whom he put on 57 for the fifth wicket. Despite Samson's heroics, Kerala conceded 20 runs first innings lead after being bowled out for 219 runs. Salman Nizar fell one short of his half-century after being dismissed by Mukesh Chaudhary.

Earlier, Maharashtra were bowled out for 239, despite finding themselves in deep trouble at 5/4. Handy knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad (91), Jalaj Saxena (49), Vicky Ostwal (38) and Ramakrishna Ghosh (31) saw them reach a competitive total. For Kerala Nidheesh picked up 5/49, while Nedumankuzhy Basil picke dup 3 wickets. Eden Apple and ANkit SHarma picked up 1 wicket apiece

What's next for Sanju Samson?

Sanju Samson will be next seen in the T20I series against Australia. With Dhruv Jurel picked for ODI series, Samson will travel down under followin the completion of the match. underway from October 29 in Canberra.