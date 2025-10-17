IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Travis Head Discusses Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Future Ahead Of 2027 World Cup; Video

Image: IANS/BCCI/X

Two days before the first ODI at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia’s Travis Head and India’s Axar Patel faced the media. During the conversation, Head spoke highly of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but notably glanced towards Axar as he discussed the duo’s future.

Head said,“They have been incredible for India. I think Axar can say more about them than I can. But these are two quality players and among the best in white-ball cricket. Virat is probably the greatest in white-ball format, while Rohit is not far behind,”.

The opener further added, “One of them opens the batting, and I really admire what Rohit has achieved. I’m sure someday they will be missed, but I think both of them are aiming to play until the 2027 World Cup,” while glancing at Axar again, who smiled in agreement. “They want to get to that tournament, and it’s great for the game that they are still playing.”

Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playign their final serie sin Australia?

The much-anticipated three-match ODI series between India and Australia approaches with excitement, as cricket fans eagerly await the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the international stage. However, amid the return conversations has been on rise which revolved around their future role and whether the iconic duo will participate in the 2027 World Cup, set to be held in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

Since their retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, speculation about their international careers has intensified, especially with Shubman Gill taking over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma. With only couple of ODI matches to be played before the mega event, both players will be keen to make an impact on this tour. The Indian team arrived in Australia on Thursday morning and has already completed two practice sessions at Optus Stadium.