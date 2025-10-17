 IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Travis Head Discusses Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Future Ahead Of 2027 World Cup; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS 1st ODI: Travis Head Discusses Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Future Ahead Of 2027 World Cup; Video

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Travis Head Discusses Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Future Ahead Of 2027 World Cup; Video

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in Australia to play a three-match ODI series. This series has been seen as their last one down under, with the ODI future hanging by a thread.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Image: IANS/BCCI/X

Two days before the first ODI at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia’s Travis Head and India’s Axar Patel faced the media. During the conversation, Head spoke highly of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but notably glanced towards Axar as he discussed the duo’s future.

Head said,“They have been incredible for India. I think Axar can say more about them than I can. But these are two quality players and among the best in white-ball cricket. Virat is probably the greatest in white-ball format, while Rohit is not far behind,”.

Read Also
'Lot Of Talks About Him Putting Weight...': Abhishek Nayar Reveals The Moment Rohit Sharma Chose To...
article-image

The opener further added, “One of them opens the batting, and I really admire what Rohit has achieved. I’m sure someday they will be missed, but I think both of them are aiming to play until the 2027 World Cup,” while glancing at Axar again, who smiled in agreement. “They want to get to that tournament, and it’s great for the game that they are still playing.”

Read Also
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Sign On A Pakistani Flag For A Fan Before Leaving For Practice Session...
article-image

Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playign their final serie sin Australia?

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Polls 2025: NDA Leaders Assert Unity, Call Opposition 'Gang Of Cheats', Highlight Strong Public Support
Bihar Polls 2025: NDA Leaders Assert Unity, Call Opposition 'Gang Of Cheats', Highlight Strong Public Support
India Post Poised To Roll Out Guarantee-Based Service Of Mails & Parcels With Delivery Timelines Of 24 & 48 Hours
India Post Poised To Roll Out Guarantee-Based Service Of Mails & Parcels With Delivery Timelines Of 24 & 48 Hours
Navi Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Company In Rabale MIDC Area | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Company In Rabale MIDC Area | VIDEO
Mumbai Metro Line 8 DPR Submitted To Maha Govt: Gold Line To Cut Travel Time Between CSMIA And Navi Mumbai Airport To 45 Minutes
Mumbai Metro Line 8 DPR Submitted To Maha Govt: Gold Line To Cut Travel Time Between CSMIA And Navi Mumbai Airport To 45 Minutes

The much-anticipated three-match ODI series between India and Australia approaches with excitement, as cricket fans eagerly await the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the international stage. However, amid the return conversations has been on rise which revolved around their future role and whether the iconic duo will participate in the 2027 World Cup, set to be held in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

Since their retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, speculation about their international careers has intensified, especially with Shubman Gill taking over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma. With only couple of ODI matches to be played before the mega event, both players will be keen to make an impact on this tour. The Indian team arrived in Australia on Thursday morning and has already completed two practice sessions at Optus Stadium.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Travis Head Discusses Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Future Ahead Of 2027 World...

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Travis Head Discusses Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Future Ahead Of 2027 World...

'Plane Wala Kardein': Fans Urge Arshdeep Singh To Recreate Viral Reel During Autograph Session;...

'Plane Wala Kardein': Fans Urge Arshdeep Singh To Recreate Viral Reel During Autograph Session;...

'Lot Of Talks About Him Putting Weight...': Abhishek Nayar Reveals The Moment Rohit Sharma Chose To...

'Lot Of Talks About Him Putting Weight...': Abhishek Nayar Reveals The Moment Rohit Sharma Chose To...

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Young Boy Jumps & Dances In Joy After Getting Virat Kohli’s Autograph; Video

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Young Boy Jumps & Dances In Joy After Getting Virat Kohli’s Autograph; Video

Salman Agha Set To Lose T20I Captaincy After Hattrick Of Defeats Against India In Asia Cup; PCB To...

Salman Agha Set To Lose T20I Captaincy After Hattrick Of Defeats Against India In Asia Cup; PCB To...