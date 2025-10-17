'Lot Of Talks About Him Putting Weight...': Abhishek Nayar Reveals The Moment Rohit Sharma Chose To Transform

Former Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar shed light on the moment when Rohit Sharma decided to lose weight. Rohit is currently in Australia, ready to make their much-anticipated return to international cricket in the three-match ODI series against Australia starting October 19 at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The former India captain has been in the news recently due to his impressive physical transformation. Rohit looked to have shed several kilos and appeared in peak condition as he trained extensively with longtime mentor Abhishek Nayar in Mumbai before boarding the flight to Australia.

Speaking about Rohit’s transformation, Nayar explained the motivation behind it. "There were a lot of talks about him putting on weight and a few images of him coming out of the airport. So, it was about changing all of that and in a lot of ways to be healthier, faster and fitter,".

Rohit Sharma aiming for runs in Australia

With the captaincy baton now passed on, the 38-year-old batting stalwart will look to let his bat do the talking and reaffirm his value in India’s white-ball setup. On Thursday, Rohit was seen batting fluently in the nets alongside Kohli during India’s first practice session in Perth. Later, he had an intense discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir, fuelling speculation about his long-term plans and whether he will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Rohit's selection will be dependant on their form and fitness as India won't be playing a lot of ODIs until the World Cup in 2027. India will play three ODIs against Australia in Perth on October 19, Adelaide on 23rd and Sydney on 25th.The T20I series will consist of five matches and will begin on October 29.