 'Plane Wala Kardein': Fans Urge Arshdeep Singh To Recreate Viral Reel During Autograph Session; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Plane Wala Kardein': Fans Urge Arshdeep Singh To Recreate Viral Reel During Autograph Session; Video

'Plane Wala Kardein': Fans Urge Arshdeep Singh To Recreate Viral Reel During Autograph Session; Video

This plane reel demand was a nod to his savage response to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's controversial plane-crash gesture during the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
article-image

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh was demanded by fans to make a plane reel while signing autographs after a practice session. In the video shared by journalist Vimal Kumar,  a fan can be heard requesting Arshdeep, "Ek reel bana le." Arshdeep responded cleverly by saying, "Kya Chal Raha hai trend mein?". The fans said,"Plane wala kardein"

This plane reel demand was a nod to his savage response to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's controversial plane-crash gesture during the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan. Haris Rauf had repeatedly taunted Indian fans with a plane crash and a provocative “6-0” gesture, which referenced Pakistan's disputed claims of downing Indian jets in a military conflict and caused widespread outrage.

After India's victory, Arshdeep made a sharp comeback by forming an airplane shape with his hands and crashing it into his backside, a clever reply that quickly went viral on social media. Inspired by this, fans even created a garba dance step mimicking Arshdeep’s iconic plane-crash head-tilt celebration, which also became popular online.

Arshdeep Singh impresses in India A matches

FPJ Shorts
210 Naxalites, Including Central Committee Member, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, Hand Over 153 Weapons To Security Forces
210 Naxalites, Including Central Committee Member, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, Hand Over 153 Weapons To Security Forces
MPESB Group 2 (Sub Group -3) Posts Recruitment 2025: Revised Schedule Released; Details Here
MPESB Group 2 (Sub Group -3) Posts Recruitment 2025: Revised Schedule Released; Details Here
When Is Diwali 2025: October 20 Or 21? Know Correct Date & Muhurat
When Is Diwali 2025: October 20 Or 21? Know Correct Date & Muhurat
Muhurat Trading 2025: Know Time, Significance & How It Differs From Regular Market Hours
Muhurat Trading 2025: Know Time, Significance & How It Differs From Regular Market Hours

Arshdeep Singh was seen in action at the recent unofficial ODIs between India A and Australia A in Kanpur. He featured in the second and third ODI matches and put up a decent outing with the ball.

Apart from witnessing his fast bowling prowess, fans also watched Arshdeep put up runs with the bat. In the two matches he played, the young fast bowler delivered a batting cameo and displayed his lower-order finishing skills.

Will Arshdeep Singh feature in India's Playing XI?

With Jasprit Bumrah rested for the series, Arshdeep SIngh will handle the new ball with Mohammed Siraj. Having played very little cricket, the left arm seamer will be hungry for wickets when Australia tour gets underway on October 19.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Travis Head Discusses Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Future Ahead Of 2027 World...

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Travis Head Discusses Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Future Ahead Of 2027 World...

'Plane Wala Kardein': Fans Urge Arshdeep Singh To Recreate Viral Reel During Autograph Session;...

'Plane Wala Kardein': Fans Urge Arshdeep Singh To Recreate Viral Reel During Autograph Session;...

'Lot Of Talks About Him Putting Weight...': Abhishek Nayar Reveals The Moment Rohit Sharma Chose To...

'Lot Of Talks About Him Putting Weight...': Abhishek Nayar Reveals The Moment Rohit Sharma Chose To...

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Young Boy Jumps & Dances In Joy After Getting Virat Kohli’s Autograph; Video

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Young Boy Jumps & Dances In Joy After Getting Virat Kohli’s Autograph; Video

Salman Agha Set To Lose T20I Captaincy After Hattrick Of Defeats Against India In Asia Cup; PCB To...

Salman Agha Set To Lose T20I Captaincy After Hattrick Of Defeats Against India In Asia Cup; PCB To...