'Plane Wala Kardein': Fans Urge Arshdeep Singh To Recreate Viral Reel During Autograph Session; Video

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh was demanded by fans to make a plane reel while signing autographs after a practice session. In the video shared by journalist Vimal Kumar, a fan can be heard requesting Arshdeep, "Ek reel bana le." Arshdeep responded cleverly by saying, "Kya Chal Raha hai trend mein?". The fans said,"Plane wala kardein"

This plane reel demand was a nod to his savage response to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's controversial plane-crash gesture during the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan. Haris Rauf had repeatedly taunted Indian fans with a plane crash and a provocative “6-0” gesture, which referenced Pakistan's disputed claims of downing Indian jets in a military conflict and caused widespread outrage.

After India's victory, Arshdeep made a sharp comeback by forming an airplane shape with his hands and crashing it into his backside, a clever reply that quickly went viral on social media. Inspired by this, fans even created a garba dance step mimicking Arshdeep’s iconic plane-crash head-tilt celebration, which also became popular online.

Arshdeep Singh impresses in India A matches

Arshdeep Singh was seen in action at the recent unofficial ODIs between India A and Australia A in Kanpur. He featured in the second and third ODI matches and put up a decent outing with the ball.

Apart from witnessing his fast bowling prowess, fans also watched Arshdeep put up runs with the bat. In the two matches he played, the young fast bowler delivered a batting cameo and displayed his lower-order finishing skills.

Will Arshdeep Singh feature in India's Playing XI?

With Jasprit Bumrah rested for the series, Arshdeep SIngh will handle the new ball with Mohammed Siraj. Having played very little cricket, the left arm seamer will be hungry for wickets when Australia tour gets underway on October 19.