'You'll Be Playing Crucial Knocks In WC': Wasim Jaffer Hits Back At Personal Trolling And Attacks On Hardik Pandya

Ex-Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has thrown his support behind Hardik Pandya ahead of the T20 World cup 2024 amid his struggles for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. The former indian Test opener believes the 30-year-old will deliver match-winning performances, leading the fans to sing his praises instead of criticising him.

The Mumbai Indians' skipper had been under pressure even before the start of the tournament as he lost the support of the fans after controversially replacing Rohit Sharma as the skipper. The 30-year-old's form with both bat and ball has left a lot to be desired and fell for a golden duck in Mumbai Indians' fixture on Tuesday as the five-time champions suffered their 7th loss, thereby languishing at the 9th spot in the points table.

Jaffer took to his official handle on X and condemned the personal trolling and attacks amid Pandya's struggles:

"Criticise his performance as much as you want but it's extremely disappointing to see the constant personal trolling and attacks. Stay strong @hardikpandya7 next month you'll be playing crucial knocks in WC and the same people will be singing your praise."

"Losing early wickets is tough to recover from" - Hardik Pandya

With Mumbai Indians' batting collapse responsible for their defeat to LSG on Tuesday, the skipper suggested that luck hasn't gone their way in IPL 2024.

"I think losing early wickets is tough to recover from and that's what we couldn't do it (recover) today. You still have to see the ball and hit. We just missed those balls and got out, that has been the kind of season we have had so far. I have always believed that you will be up and you'll be up, just that you got to give it your all. A lot of things to learn from this game."

The five-time champions will struggle to reach the playoffs this season.