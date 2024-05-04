MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From Match 51 As Kolkata Push Mumbai On Brink Of Elimination

By: Aakash Singh | May 04, 2024
Phil Salt was the first KKR batter to be dismissed. Despite a collision with Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma took the catch comfortably.
(Credits: Twitter)
Hardik Pandya bowled quite well as he completed his quota of 4 overs. He dismissed Sunil Narine and Manish Pandey, bagging figures of 4-0-44-2.
(Credits: Twitter)
Nuwan Thushara was also among the wickets as he snaffled figures of 4-0-42-3. Thushara dismissed Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Shreyas Iyer.
(Credits: Twitter)
Venkatesh Iyer was the top run-scorer for the Knight Riders. He hammered 70 off 52 balls and shared an 83-run stand with Manish Pandey.
(Credits: Twitter)
Andre Russell was run out in dramatic fashion as Venkatesh Iyer did not run from his end. The Jamaican tried to get back to the crease after going all the way to the striker's end, but failed to.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the Mumbai Indians with figures of 4-0-18-3. The right-arm speedster is now the purple cap holder with 17 scalps.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mitchell Starc knocked over Ishan Kishan after the left-hander made a fiery start. The Aussie speedster flattened Kishan's leg stump.
(Credits: Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav fought back with 56 off 35 balls after Mumbai Indians suffered a jaw-dropping collapse. However, Andre Russell got the better of him eventually.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mitchell Starc roars after taking the final wicket of Mumbai Indians' innings. Starc, who has struggled for consistency in IPL 2024, took figures of 3.5-0-33-4.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.
(Credits: Twitter)
Hardik Pandya expresses disappointment after Mumbai Indians fail to chase 179 at the Wankhede Stadium.
(Credits: Twitter)