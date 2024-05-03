 CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar Doubtful For Remainder Of IPL 2024: Report
Deepak Chahar walked off the field after delivering two balls to Prabhsimran Singh during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings at Chepauk on April 30.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
Deepak Chahar | Credits: Twitter

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is set to be dealt with a big blow as Deepak Chahar is doubtful for the remainder of the matches in the ongoing IPL season.

Chahar seemingly suffered hamstring injury in the CSK's last match against Punjab Kings at the Chepual Stadium in Chennai on April 30. The 31-year-old walked off the field after delivering two balls to Prabhsimran Singh. Deepak Chahar had a brief chat with CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad while walking back to the dressing room, where physiotherapist was waiting for him.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, Deepak Chahar's injury doesn't look but CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath hasn't ruled him out of the tournament.

"Deepak injury is not looking good. I will not say he is ruled out of the season but doubtful." CSK CEO said.

Deepak Chahar didn't travel with the Chennai Super Kings squad to Himachal Pradesh, where the next clash against Punjab Kings will take place. Chahar stayed back in Chennai to assess the seriousness of the injury and CSK management is awaiting a report from the medical team.

