'Arey Baap Re': Deepak Chahar Shares Instagram Story Of Lucknow Crowd Welcoming CSK Stars Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash; Video

Lucknow crowd welcomes CSK players. | (Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) new-ball seamer Deepak Chahar shared a story of Lucknow crowd's excitement from the team bus as they arrived at the Ekana stadium ahead of the IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. Chahar took to his official Instagram account to share the video as he was also heard speaking to his players.

The video shared by Chahar displayed fans in enormous numbers trying to take photos of the players. The Super Kings indeed have a massive fan following, regardless of the venue of the game, especially for MS Dhoni, given he could be playing his final IPL season.

Instagram story of Deepak Chahar from Lucknow stadium.



- The Craze for CSK & Dhoni. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/VzGaaYCsnB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 19, 2024

LSG opt to bowl against CSK after winning the toss:

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first in the IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana International Stadium. The home side announced one change from the previous game, dropping star fast bowler Shamar Joseph, drafting in a like-for-like replacement in Matt Henry.

The Super Kings, meanwhile, are coming on the back of two consecutive wins as they have pulled their campaign back on track following two successive losses. Despite beating the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium fairly convincingly, the defending champions have triggered a couple of changes. Moeen Ali has replaced Daryl Mitchell, while Deepak Chahar has come in for Shardul Thakur.