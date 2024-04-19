Video: Athiya Shetty Spotted With KL Rahul Wearing LSG Jersey At Ekana Stadium Ahead Of IPL 2024 Match vs CSK

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul was spotted with his wife Athiya Shetty at the Ekana International Stadium ahead of the IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday. In a video emerged on social media, Athiya Shetty was seen wearing the jersey of the franchise and conversing with her husband.

Athiya has been spotted on various occasions during LSG and international matches. Daughter of renowned Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, the 31-year-old wore a shocked expression when KL Rahul was dismissed for 66 off 107 deliveries during the 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Lucknow Super Giants desperate for a win to get their campaign back on track:

Meanwhile, the Super Giants need a win against an in-form Chennai Super Kings on Friday, having lost two consecutive matches to the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders after registering a hat-trick of victories. With Mayank Yadav missing the previous two matches, his return would be a massive boost to the Super Giants.

The Super Kings started their campaign with victories over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans before losing to the Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. Nevertheless, they staged a comeback to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians convincingly. With the Super Kings possessing quality spinners, the Super Giants will have their task cut out on Friday.