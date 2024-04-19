'MS Dhoni Is Special Person For Entire India': LSG Captain KL Rahul Hails Ex-CSK Skipper Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash

KL Rahul and MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul heaped praise on former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024 clash between two teams at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in international cricket as well as in Indian Premier League (IPL). The 42-year-old led Team India to 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy triumphs, making him the first and only captain thus far to win three ICC titles.

In IPL, MS Dhoni is the joint-most successful captain alongside former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, with five IPL titles. Dhoni is also the most successful IPL captain in terms of the number of wins as he has 133 victories from 226 matches as a skipper.

Speaking on Star Sports, KL Rahul said that MS Dhoni is a special person for entire India due to his contribution to Indian cricket. While mentioning about his special moments with the former Indian captain, LSG skipper stated that receiving maiden caps for all formats from Dhoni will always remain at the stop.

"MS Dhoni is obviously a special person for the entire country. The special moment with him was when I received caps for Test, ODI and T20I from Dhoni and to receive from his hands will at the top in the special moments. Playing with him will always remain in my special memories."

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020. His last appearance in the Indian jersey was in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal, where Men in Blue lost to New Zealand. After retirement from international cricket, Dhoni continues to play for CSK in IPL.

Ahead of IPL 2024, MS Dhoni pulled off a big surprise by stepping down from CSK captaincy duties and handing over leadership baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad. It has been speculated that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter will pull the curtains on his professional career after the ongoing IPL season.