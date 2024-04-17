'The Way They Stay Till The End And Keep Believing': Jos Buttler Names MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli As Inspirations Pulling Off Epic Run-Chase Against KKR

Jos Buttler. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler cited examples of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni behind his belief after pulling off an epic run-chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. The Englishman revealed having seen Kohli and Dhoni on several occasions where they have taken games deep to win it.

After the Royals chose to field, Sunil Narine's 109 spearheaded the home side to 223 in 20 overs. While Kolkata were in control for most part of the match, Jos Buttler launched a late assault after briefly struggling to hit his straps and finished unbeaten on 107 to take their side over the line.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the 32-year-old revealed Kumar Sangakkara's advice of staying calmly at the crease and trusting for things to turn around.

"Guys like Dhoni and Kohli, the way they stay till the end and keep believing, you've seen it so many times in the IPL and I was trying to do the same. That's something Kumar Sangakkara has told me a lot - there's always a little breaking point. The worst thing you can do when you are not feeling your best is to fight it and try to force the issue and give your wicket away. He just tells me to stay there and at some point, the momentum will change or you'll find your rhythm or one shot will get you going."

"It should go right on top" - Sanju Samson on Jos Buttler's 107:

Sanju Samson, meanwhile, acknowledged no total is safe from being gunned down once Buttler gets himself in. He added:

"Jos did what he does for us from last 6-7 years, very happy for him. It (Buttler's knock) should go right on top. Being an opener, if Jos gets in, we all know at the dug-out that he'll be there till the 20th over. If he's batting till the 20th over, no runs are unchaseable. He does something special."

With that win, the Royals have consolidated their top spot in the points table.