'Please Don't Feel Sad Or Down': SRK Uplifts KKR Players After Stunning Loss To RR In IPL 2024 Match; Video

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan uplifted the players with a rousing speech in the changing room after a shocking loss to the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. The Bollywood superstar admitted that KKR didn't deserve to lose, but is optimistic of the team bouncing back.

After the Royals chose to field, Sunil Narine's 109 spearheaded the home side to 223 in 20 overs. While Kolkata were in control for most part of the match, Jos Buttler launched a late assault and finished unbeaten on 107 to take their side over the line.

In a video uploaded by the franchise's official social media handles, SRK advised his players not to feel sad and lauded them for giving their everything on the field.

"There are days in our lives, in sports, especially, when we don't deserve to lose. And there are also days when we don't deserve to win. But there are days like that when things turn around. Today, we didn't deserve to lose, all of us played extremely well. We have to be very very proud of ourselves. Please don't feel sad or down. We feel happy as well when we come into the changing room and we are on a high. So maintain the high."

"I think we have great energy on the field" - Shah Rukh Khan

SRK went on to hail the energy the players have displayed on the field and the unity in the dressing room, urging them to keep it going moving forward.

"The main thing is the energy in all of us. And I think we have great energy on the field. We have lovely energy here. Personally also, everybody is bonding together. So please continue to. All the very best. Honestly, it's a proud day, the way we played. I think all of us, I won't take individual names, that's been taken. GG, you don't feel down. We would all be bouncing back. It is God's plan for today."

The loss to the Royals was KKR's 2nd of the season, having lost previously to the Chennai Super Kings.