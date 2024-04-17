KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From The Match As SRK Hugs Jos Buttler After Latter's Match-Winning 107*

By: Aakash Singh | April 17, 2024
Avesh Khan hilariously shows Sanju Samson's gloves to the dressing room after pulling off a stunner to dismiss Phil Salt.
(Credits: Jio Cinema Twitter)
Sunil Narine raised his half-century off only 29 balls. He stitched a partnership of 85 with Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunil Narine brought up his maiden IPL hundred off only 49 deliveries. The Trinidadian got there with a boundary off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shahrukh Khan jumped with joy as Sunil Narine got to his century.
(Credits: Twitter)
Trent Boult sent down a pinpoint yorker to get rid of Sunil Narine for 109 off 56 deliveries. However, Boult couldn't help but applaud Narine's innings. Narine's knock gave KKR 223 to defend.
(Credits: Twitter)
Vaibhav Arora roars after dismissing Yashavi Jaiswal for 19, having conceded a four and a six in the previous deliveries.
(Credits: Twitter)
Riyan Parag and Jos Buttler brought up their 50-run partnership in only 23 deliveries. However, Parag perished for 34 off 14 deliveries as Andre Russell took an excellent catch.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jos Buttler began to cut loose in the 15th over, slamming four boundaries. The over saw him reach his half-century off 36 balls.
(Credits: Twitter)
The match effectively became in Royals' grasp when Jos Buttler carted Harshit Rana for 19 runs in the 19th over. He struck two fours and a six.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan grows emotional as Kolkata Knight Riders goes on the verge of losing at the Eden Gardens
(Credits: Twitter)
Jos Buttler jumps in joy after hitting the winning runs in the final delivery of the innings. Buttler got to his century by starting the over with a six and remained unbeaten at 107.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan embraced Jos Buttler after the latter's match-winning knock. The run-chase of 224 is also the joint-highest run-chase in IPL history.
(Credits: Twitter)