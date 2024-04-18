'Will Be Hard To Convince MSD': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reply To MS Dhoni's Chances Of Playing In T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma realistically addressed the chances of MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik playing in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup. With both Dhoni and Karthik making their bat talk in IPL 2024, the veteran opening batter hilariously remarked that the former will be hard to convince to feature in the showpiece event.

Dhoni, who relinquished the captaincy duties only 24 hours before IPL 2024 began, sizzled during the MI vs CSK clash at the Wankhede Stadium with 3 consecutive sixes in the 20th over, which ultimately proved to be the winning margin. Karthik, meanwhile, shone with two whirlwind innings against the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad. Both are, however, not in the reckoning currently.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Rohit feels Dinesh Karthik could still take his retirement back, but is quite uncertain about MS Dhoni.

"I was really impressed with Dinesh, the way he batted a couple of nights back and Dhoni as well. He came to play 4 balls and made a huge impact, got those 20 runs and that eventually made the difference. It will be hard to convince MSD to come to the West Indies. He is sick and tired. He is coming to USA though to do something else. He is into Golf now. DK will be easy to convince, I guess."