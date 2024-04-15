Video: Dejected Rohit Sharma Walks Off Alone As Players Shake Hands After MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

Rohit Sharma's 105* went in vain. | (Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians opening batter Rohit Sharma was quite dejected after their defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. In a video emerged on social media, the 36-year-old was walking off alone as the players shook hands following Mumbai Indians' 20-run loss on Sunday at the venue.

The veteran opening batter lacked support from his teammates, with the ex-captain emerging as the lone warrior in Mumbai's pursuit of 207. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma failed to step up to the task. Although Rohit reached his 2nd IPL hundred in the 20th or final over of the innings, it wasn't enough for their victory.

Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan made a promising start, stitching a partnership of 70 before Matheesha Pathirana came into the attack to turn the tables. Pathirana dismissed Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Romario Shepherd to finish with a haul of 4/28 in 4 overs. In the process, he also claimed the Player of the Match award.

MS Dhoni's fireworks brings Wankhede Stadium's crowd alive:

The highlight of the match, nevertheless, was MS Dhoni's pyrotechnics. Coming into the crease, the 42-year-old only had 4 balls to face, but he made the most of it, smashing 3 sixes in those to lift the Super Kings to 206 in 20 overs.

The total eventually proved to be just enough for the Yellow Army to seal their 4th win in 6 matches.