'What Were You Doing?' Netizens React To Hardik Pandya's 'Man Behind The Stumps' Remark For MS Dhoni After MI Lose To CSK In IPL 2024

After two consecutive wins in IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya seemed to have put some criticism to rest. However, it reared his head again after the five-time champions lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. With the all-rounder citing MS Dhoni's inputs behind the stumps for CSK's success, fans have questioned his own contribution as a leader.

Pandya had a match to forget on Sunday as he conceded 43 runs off 3 overs, albeit taking 2 wickets. However, the 26-run 20th over, with 3 sixes off MS Dhoni bat adversely hurt the home side as the Super Kings went from 180 to 206. With a stiff chase of 207 set for the Mumbai Indians, the 30-year-old fell for 2 off 6 deliveries as they eventually fell short by 20 runs despite Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 105.

At the post-match presentation, Pandya referred Dhoni as a master tactician as the man behind the stumps has been serving them well, crediting the former captain for their smart approach on a tricky surface.

"It (target) was definitely gettable, but they bowled pretty well. Pathirana was the difference. They were smart with the plans and their approach. They got the hang of it, there's a man behind the stumps (Dhoni) who tells them what's working, that helps. It (pitch) was holding up a bit and getting difficult. It was about batting well and keeping the intent. We were going quite well (in the run chase) till Pathirana came into the attack and took those two wickets."

Here's how fans have reacted to Hardik Pandya's post-match presentation quotes:

You too have a man standing on boundary who can tell you how to play role as a captain — pradeep mishra (@PRADEEP89791433) April 14, 2024

Bhai yeh mental hai — Riyaaaa (@Riya__45) April 14, 2024

Dhoni ka name lekar sympathy lena chahta hai.. — Amarjit Singh (@Amarjit35708620) April 14, 2024

What's Hardik is doing there ? Why did he bowled last over? Why didn't he use the shrayesh gopal? There's so many mistakes he did in this game as a captain. He is totally confused, his decision of return to MI as a Captain might ruine his career 🤗🤗 — Anish Verma (@anishverma1985) April 14, 2024

To tu kya kr raha hai 😂 — A K $ H A Y  (@Akshay_Patil_07) April 14, 2024

He should have spoken about Mumbai Indians' Captain too. — IPL Scoop (@Ipl_scoop) April 14, 2024

Hardik bhai kab tak aise hi kahoge , MI ki captaincy proper se kar lo warna Rohit ko captaincy de do — Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) April 14, 2024

Wait. So he’s discrediting his own keeper and best friend. Ishan ? — Nik (@nikster007) April 14, 2024

This guy needs to be a politician. Put the blame on something on other forces. — Shweta (@TrustScore_1) April 14, 2024

Then brother, you were also a captain. what were you doing — 𝐈conic𝗥ohit 𝕏 (@cap_x_mahesh) April 14, 2024

Using MSD’s name won’t give him any sympathy. — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) April 14, 2024

Blud forgetting that he himself has same role 💀 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 14, 2024

The defeat was Mumbai Indians' 4th of the season, while the Super Kings won their 4th of the edition.