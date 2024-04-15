 'What Were You Doing?' Netizens React To Hardik Pandya's 'Man Behind The Stumps' Remark For MS Dhoni After MI Lose To CSK In IPL 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'What Were You Doing?' Netizens React To Hardik Pandya's 'Man Behind The Stumps' Remark For MS Dhoni After MI Lose To CSK In IPL 2024

'What Were You Doing?' Netizens React To Hardik Pandya's 'Man Behind The Stumps' Remark For MS Dhoni After MI Lose To CSK In IPL 2024

Netizens react to Hardik Pandya's statement on MS Dhoni after Mumbai Indians' loss to CSK in IPL 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

After two consecutive wins in IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya seemed to have put some criticism to rest. However, it reared his head again after the five-time champions lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. With the all-rounder citing MS Dhoni's inputs behind the stumps for CSK's success, fans have questioned his own contribution as a leader.

Pandya had a match to forget on Sunday as he conceded 43 runs off 3 overs, albeit taking 2 wickets. However, the 26-run 20th over, with 3 sixes off MS Dhoni bat adversely hurt the home side as the Super Kings went from 180 to 206. With a stiff chase of 207 set for the Mumbai Indians, the 30-year-old fell for 2 off 6 deliveries as they eventually fell short by 20 runs despite Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 105.

At the post-match presentation, Pandya referred Dhoni as a master tactician as the man behind the stumps has been serving them well, crediting the former captain for their smart approach on a tricky surface.

"It (target) was definitely gettable, but they bowled pretty well. Pathirana was the difference. They were smart with the plans and their approach. They got the hang of it, there's a man behind the stumps (Dhoni) who tells them what's working, that helps. It (pitch) was holding up a bit and getting difficult. It was about batting well and keeping the intent. We were going quite well (in the run chase) till Pathirana came into the attack and took those two wickets."

Here's how fans have reacted to Hardik Pandya's post-match presentation quotes:

The defeat was Mumbai Indians' 4th of the season, while the Super Kings won their 4th of the edition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'What Were You Doing?' Netizens React To Hardik Pandya's 'Man Behind The Stumps' Remark For MS Dhoni...

'What Were You Doing?' Netizens React To Hardik Pandya's 'Man Behind The Stumps' Remark For MS Dhoni...

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From The Match As MS Dhoni's Fireworks Ensures Chennai's...

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From The Match As MS Dhoni's Fireworks Ensures Chennai's...

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chennai Overcome Rohit Sharma Masterclass To Beat Mumbai At Wankhede

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chennai Overcome Rohit Sharma Masterclass To Beat Mumbai At Wankhede

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Viral Video Shows Rohit Sharma Smiling As MS Dhoni Hits Hardik Pandya For 1st...

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Viral Video Shows Rohit Sharma Smiling As MS Dhoni Hits Hardik Pandya For 1st...

VIDEO: Noise Levels Reach 131DB, More Than A Fighter Jet, As Wankhede Erupts After Ajinkya Rahane's...

VIDEO: Noise Levels Reach 131DB, More Than A Fighter Jet, As Wankhede Erupts After Ajinkya Rahane's...