Mumbai Football League 2023-24: Mangela Nets Injury-Time Winner For Kopana FC vs ICL

In a thrilling Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, Kopana FC secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Indian Cultural League (ICL) Youngstar with a last-minute goal.

The intense battle at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra kept fans on the edge of their seats. As the match appeared destined for a goalless draw, striker Roshan Mangela emerged as the hero, clinching the decisive goal for Kopana FC and securing the coveted three points.

Meanwhile, in another exciting fixture within the same division, India Rush SC and Somaiya FC showcased their prowess in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Kalpesh Rane, Yunus Ansari, and Samir Bayen showcased their goal-scoring skills for India Rush, while Somaiya FC responded with goals from Arjun Singh, Vaibhav Shetti, and Mandar Palav, each contributing one goal to the intense contest.

Results – Super Div: Kopana FC 1 (Roshan Mangela) beat ICL Youngstar 0.

India Rush SC 3 (Kalpesh Rane, Yunus Ansari, Samir Bayen) drew with Somaiya FC 3 (Arjun Singh, Vaibhav Shetti, Mandar Palav).