 MFA League: Bombay Muslims Record 2-0 Victory
After both teams failed to find the back of the net in the first half, Bombay Muslims struck twice in as many minutes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Bombay Muslims Sports Club played with plenty of determination and managed to break the resistance from CFCI (Community Football Club of India) by scoring two quick goals to register a satisfying 2-0 win in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

After both teams failed to find the back of the net in the first half, Bombay Muslims struck twice in as many minutes to gain the upper hand. In the 64th minute substitute Ninad Chavan fired home the opening goal and before CFCI could recover from the setback Bombay Muslims hit the target once again with striker Satish Thevar slamming home the second goal to complete the victory.

Results – Premier Div: Bombay Muslims 2 (Ninad Chavan, Satish Thevar) beat CFCI 0.

