 MFA League: Soccer XI Hand FSI 2-0 Defeat
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

Soccer XI scored twice in the first half to record a comfortable 2-0 win against Football School of India in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Strikers Shubham Gole and Swapnil Mhatre scored a goal each to secure Soccer XI win and all the three points.

In another match of the same division Rhema FC and Bombay YMCA shared honours as they played out a goalless draw.

article-image

Results – Super Div: Soccer XI 2 (Shubham Gole, Swapnil Mhatre) beat Football School of India 0.

Rhema FC 0 drew with Bombay YMCA 0.

YPL Boys’ Under-17: Mumbai Strikers 2 (Samarth Padale, Yuvraj Chadha) beat Kapadia Nagar FC 1 (Sarvesh Bhat).

article-image

