 MFA League: Christopher Rajkumar Hat-Trick In ICL’s Big 4-0 Victory
MFA League: Christopher Rajkumar Hat-Trick In ICL’s Big 4-0 Victory

Aylmer Gonsalves came to the fore scoring four goals in leading Om Saidham SM to a comfortable 5-1 win against SG5 Sports Club in a Super Division match.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
Powered by the brilliance of Christopher Rajkumar who notched up a fine hat-trick Indian Cultural League (ICL) stormed to a faciled 4-0 win against Protrack Silver Innings FC in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

Rajkumar’s teammate Laxman Sing struck one goal to complete ICL’s fluent win and to collect the full three points.

Aylmer Gonsalves was to the fore scoring four goals in leading Om Saidham SM to a comfortable 5-1 win against SG5 Sports Club in a Super Division match.

Results – Super Div: Om Saidham SM 5 (Aylmer Gonsalves 4, Hrithik Salve) beat SG5 Sports Club 1 (Prathamesh Shinde).

Premier Div: Indian Cultural League 4 (Christopher Rajkumar 3, Laxman Singh) beat Protrack Silver Innings FC 0.

