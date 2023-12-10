 Kalina Football League: Sporting Club & FC Kolovery Win
Organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspice of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
A domineering Sporting Club Bacaim rode roughshod against UFC Andheri and charged to a massive 6-0 victory in a one-sided Women’s Open final of the Kalina Football League (KFL) 2023, organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspice of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina.

Contrary to expectations UFC Andheri were unable to put up much of a fight against the well-organised and attacking Sporting Club Bacaim outfit, who enjoyed better ball possession and dominated play from the outset.

Sporting Club Bacaim players showed good understanding and combined effectively to score goals at regular intervals with striker Nishka Doshi scoring a brace of goals. Nishika’s teammates Muriel Adam, Dharitri K., Nishika Prakash and Diya Puri contributed with a goal each to complete the winning margin of goals emerge champions.

Earlier, the Boys’ under-16 summit clash contested between FC Kolovery Purple and Kalina Village Boys witnessed a tense and engrossing tussle for supremacy. FC Kolovery who managed to grab their chances and score twice emerged triumphant with a 2-1 verdit.

Strikers Garrick Galbano and David Menezes were bang on target scoring one goal apiece for FC Kolovery, while Kalina Village Boys scored one goal through Brett Rodrigues’ efforts.

