 Mumbai Football League 2023: CFCI, PIFA Sports Play Out Goalless Draw In Premier Division
Mumbai Football League 2023: CFCI, PIFA Sports Play Out Goalless Draw In Premier Division

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: CFCI (Community Football Club of India) and PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC shared honours as they played out a goalless draw in an evenly contested Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday evening.

In a thrilling Super Division encounter, Kopana FC got the better of CFCI Under-23 by a fighting 3-1 margin. Strikers Roshan Mangela and Anil Mangela were bang on target with a goal each for Kopana while CFCI youngsters scored their lone goal through Vedant Anand.

Results - Super Div: Kopana FC 2 (Roshan Mangela, Anil Mangela) beat CFCI Under-23 1 (Vedant Anand).

India On Track 3 (Anurag P.C. 2, Nishant D.) beat Charkop FC 0.

Soccer XI FC 5 (Shubham Gole 2, Swapnil Mhatre 2, Pratik Vichare) beat UVWA Sports Club 1 Vatican Bhandari).

India Rush SC 1 (Al Umair Ansari) beat Millat FC 0.

Premier Div: CFCI 0 drew with PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 0.

MFA League: MYJ-GM Sports Club Rally To Hold DK Pharma
