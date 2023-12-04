 MFA League: MYJ-GM Sports Club Rally To Hold DK Pharma
Both D.K. Pharma and MYJ-GM Sports Club played an open attacking game, but neither of the two teams managed to find the back of the net in the first half.

Monday, December 04, 2023
DK Pharma and MYJ-GM Sports Club shared the spoils as they played out a 1-1 draw in an evenly contested Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday evening. Striker Henjoimang Khongsai was on target for D.K. Pharma and MYJ-GM Sports equalized through Tejas Raut’s goal.

Against the run of play D.K. Pharma took the lead through Khongsai’s strike in the 70th minute. MYJ-GM Sports Club fought on gamely and managed to score the equalizer through substitute Raut in the 82nd minute.

Results – Premier Div: D.K. Pharma 1 (Henjoimang Khongsai) drew with MYJ-GM Sports Club 1 (Tejas Raut).

Super Div: Somaiya SC 2 (Vaibhav Shetti, Furqan Sayed) beat Youbg Boys FC 0.

Mumbai Strikers 2 (Ravish D’Souza 2) drew with West Zone United FC 2 (Gajendra Singh, Sohail Khatri).

