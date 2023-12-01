Mumbai Football League: Cheddanagar, The Oranje Share Honours In 3-3 Draw

Cheddanagar Football Fanatics and The Oranje FC shared honours as they played out an exciting 3-3 draw in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

In a lively and high-scoring match Cheddanagar Football Fanatics scored their goals through Joston Cardoz, Sachin Bangera and substitute Henderson Dias, while The Oranje FC scored through Miit Adekar who struck a brace of goals and one through Sanchit Singh.

Earlier, Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) Juniors scored a goal on either side of the lemon break and went onto record a comfortable 2-0 win against Salcette FC in a Super Division encounter. Dashing striker Krishna Kamble scored the first goal in the 45th minute and immediately on resumption was again bang on target with the second goal in the 51st minute.

In the first match of the day, Soccer Saga FC got the better of Kenkre FC Under-19 by a clear 3-1 margin. Strikers Ranson Patel, Kartik Parmar and Aniket Chandrakant combined well and scored a goal each to secure Soccer Saga’s win while Kenkre youngsters had taken the lead through Shaun Menezes strike in the first half.

Results - Super Div: Soccer Saga FC 3 (Ranson Patel, Kartik Parmar, Aniket Chandrakant) beat Kenkre FC Under-19 1 (Shaun Menezes).

KSA Juniors 2 (Krishna Kamble 2) beat Salcette FC 0.

Premier Div: Cheddanagar Football Fanatics 3 (Joston Cardoz, Sachin Bangera, Henderson Dias) drew with The Oranje FC 3 (Miit Adekar 2, Sanchit Singh).