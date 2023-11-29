Mumbai Football League: Millat FC Hammer PIFA Sports For Six

Millat FC players showed good understanding and coordination and went on to register a thumping 6-0 victory against PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC in a one-sided Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday evening. Strikers Dwight D’Abreao and Elvis Rodrigues scored two goals each while Rishon Sam and Gerald Barretto added one each to complete the rout.

Combining well as a unit Millat FC opened the scoring in the 14th minute through D'Abreao before Rodrigues struck the second in the 23rd minute and gave the team a solid 2-0 cushion at the break.

Immediately on resumption, Rodrigues scored his second and the team’s third goal in the 49th minute before Sam got his name on the scoresheet by firing home the fourth goal in the 53rd minute. Six minutes later substitute Gerald Barretto pumped in the fifth goal before D’Abreao hammered home the sixth goal in the 75th minute to complete the winning tally.

In a Super Division encounter, CFCI (Community Football Club of India) Under-23 proved too strong for Millat FC ‘B’ and charged to a comfortable 7-1 victory. Striker Kshitij Chauhan and Tarun Yoona, both scored a brace of goals each while Samarth Shinde, Shruv Sancheti and Ayush Pujari contributed with a goal apiece. Millat FC ‘B’ got a consolation goal through Raihan Khan’s efforts.

Results – Super Div: Kopana FC 1 (Roshan Mangela) drew with Oranje FC Under-23 1(Uday Yadav).

Soccer Saga FC 1 (Kartik Parmar) drew with Rhema FC 1 (Hemang Jadhav).

SG5 Sports Club 2 (Amaan Chavan, Runal Patil) beat Ratnam FC 1 (Omkar Shirke).

CFCI Under-23 7 (Kshitij Chauhan 2, Tarun Yoona 2, Samarth Shinde, Shruv Sancheti, Ayush Pujari) beat Millat FC ‘B’ 1 (Raihan Khan).

Premier Div: Millat FC 6 (Dwight D’Abreao 2, Elvis Rodrigues 2, Rishon Sam, Gerald Barretto) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 0.