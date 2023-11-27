8th Senior Women’s National Football Championship: Samrudhi Hat-Trick In Maharashtra Big Win

Maharashtra (WIFA) powered by the brilliance of striker Samrudhi Katkole wnet on to record a convincing 6-0 victory against Himachal Pradesh in a Group-F league of the 28th Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2022-23 and played at the SAI ground, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. The girls from western India enjoyed a slender 1-0 lead at the break.

Attacking midfielder Aishwarya opened the scoring for Maharashtra in the 34th minute. On resumption Aishwarya was once again on target scoring the second goal in the 46th minute.

Later, Samrudhi scored three goals in succession to put Maharashtra in a dominating position. She scored her first goal in the 55th minute to give her team a 3-0 lead. She then added two more goals in the 60th and 68th minute to knock the fight out of the Himachal Pradesh women.

Substitute defender Pranati struck the final goal in the 79th minute to complete Maharashtra resounding margin of victory.

Results – Group-F: Maharashtra 6 (Samrudhi Katkole 3, Aishwarya Jagtap 2, Pranati Nimkar) beat Himachal Pradesh 0.