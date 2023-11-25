Mumbai Football League: Striker Ayare Shines In CFCI’s 2-1 Victory

Community Football Club of India (CFCI) powered the brilliance of ‘super’ sub Varad Ayare who scored two goals in the second half, fought back strongly to overcome Kenkre FC 2-1 in an engrossing Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

In a fast-paced match, Kenkre FC against the run of play scored a goal to gain ascendancy. Striker Umang Surti did well to hit the target in the 40th minute and give his team a slender half-time lead.

However, CFCI returned stronger after the breather and substitute Ayare who replaced Rohit Mirza at the break quickly made his presence felt by scoring the equalizer in the third minute on resumption.

Thereafter, CFCI continued to search for more goals and their efforts were rewarded when Ayare once again found the back of the Kenkre net in the 85th minute to give his team a deserving victory.

Earlier, Sahil Meshram’s double strikers was the highlight of Indian Cultural League’s (ICL) fluent 4-2 victory against PIFA Sports Colaba FC in another match of the same division. ICL scored the other two goals through Laxman Singh and Christopher Rajkumar, while PIFA scored both their goals deep into stoppage time through Akash Pardeshi and Onkar Mishra.

Results – Premier Division: Community Football Club of India 2 (Varad Ayare 45, 85) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Umang Surti)

Indian Cultural League 4 (Sahil Meshram 2, Laxman Singh, Christopher Rajkumar) beat PIFA Sports Colaba FC 2 (Akash Pardeshi, Onkar Mishra).