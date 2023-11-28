Kalina Football League (KFL) 2023: Kalina United Sail Into Finals

Last year’s runner-up Kalina United recorded a comfortable 2-0 win against Egyptian Boys in a lively and exciting Men’s Open semi-final match of the Kalina Football League (KFL) 2023, organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspice of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina.

Kalina United capitalized on the chances that came their way to score two goals through Anthony Machado and attacking midfielder Cedric D’Mello to confirm their passage to the final and another shot at the title.

Meanwhile, defending champions Air India Colony Boys crashed out, going down fighting to Kalina Village Boys Green in the second semi-final. Striker Lionel Fernandes struck the decisive winning goal to carry his team into the title round.

In a Women’s Open encounter, UFC, Andheri played with plenty of grit and determination and managed to carve out a hard-fought 3-2 win against CFCI Sports Club. Striker Sarah D’Sousa scored a brace of goals while Divyanshi B. scored one to secure the win for the Andheri team, while CFCI scored through Sana Matkari and Amy Zacharia.

Results - Men’s (semi-finals): Kalina United 2 (Anthony Machado, Cedric D’Mello) beat Egyptian Boys 0.

Kalina Village Boys Green 1 (Lionel Fernandes) beat Air India Colony Boys 0.

Women (quarter-finals): UFC, Andheri 3 (Sarah D’Sousa 2, Divyanshi B.) beat CFCI Sports Club 2 (Sana Matkari, Amy Zacharia).

Kalina Rangers 6 (Atisha M. 3, Jianna K., Sapna M., Priya A.) beat TFA RCF, Chembur 1 (Sunaina A.).

Men Veterans (quarter-finals): Kalina Village Boys 2 (Sheldon S. 2, Agnelo B. 2, Sarfaraz A., Sachin T.) beat Tarun Sporting 2 (Bhagwan P., Douglas D., Binoy N., Sanjay G., Vinod K.).

MYJ Sports Club 2 (Ricky M., Roy V.) beat JM United 0.

Shalom United 3 (Mangesh D., Evarist G., Dialyn Dias) beat Golden Gunners 1 (Jonathan Fernandes).

Ambernath United 1 (Vimal K.) beat Kalina United 0.