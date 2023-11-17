 Kalina Football League: AI Colony Boys Score Easy Victory
Kalina Football League: AI Colony Boys Score Easy Victory

The defending champions Air India Colony Boys combined well and strikers Kalpesh Rane, Omkar Bhawar and Aayan Shaikh all struck two goals each to secure their big win

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
article-image

Air India Colony Boys scored a thumping 6-0 win against Kalina Village Boys Orange in a Men’s Open round-7 match of the Kalina Football League (KFL) 2023, organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspice of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina.

The defending champions Air India Colony Boys combined well and strikers Kalpesh Rane, Omkar Bhawar and Aayan Shaikh all struck two goals each to secure their big margin of victory.

Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up slipped as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Kalina Village Boys (KVB) Green in another Men’s Open encounter. The determined KVN Green outfit scored two goals through Cleetus Chandrashekhar and Sheldon Sharma, while Kalina United managed to pull one back through Siddhant Pawar.

Kalina Rangers riding on the twin strikes from Ivan Fernandes went on to defeat Oceanics SC by a fighting 3-2 match scores. Roche Mascarenhas scored Kalina Rangers third goal, while Joshua Anthony and Reldyn Jacinto were on target for the losing team.

In boys’ under-16 matches, Brett Rodrigues struck a fine hat-trick in steering Kalina Village Boys to a fluent 3-0 win against FC Kolovery Red.

Later, FC Kolovery Purple powered by strikes from Devanshu Thorat, David Menezes and Siddhant Ghodke blanked Kalina Rangers 3-0.

Results – Boys’ under-16: Kalina Village Boys 3 (Brett Rodrigues 3) beat FC Kolovery Red 0.

FC Kolovery Purple 3 (Devanshu Thorat, David Menezes, Siddhant Ghodke) beat Kalina Rangers 0.

Men’s Open (round-7): Kalina Village Boys Green 2 (Cleetus Chandrashekhar, Sheldon Sharma) beat Kalina United 1 (Siddhant Pawar).

Air India Colony Boys 6 (Kalpesh Rane 2, Omkar Bhawar 2, Aayan Shaikh 2) bet Kalina Village Boys Orange 0.

Kalina Rangers 3 (Ivan Fernandes 2, Roche Mascarenhas) beat Oceanics SC 2 (Joshua Anthony, Reldyn Jacinto).

Egyptian Boys 0 drew with J.P. United 0.

