 CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Gifts Team India Jersey To David Beckham, Gets Football Legend's Real Madrid Shirt In Return
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Gifts Team India Jersey To David Beckham, Gets Football Legend's Real Madrid Shirt In Return

CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Gifts Team India Jersey To David Beckham, Gets Football Legend's Real Madrid Shirt In Return

David Beckham watched history unfold in front of him as Team India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to register their 10th win on the trot and make their way into the final of the World Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
article-image

Football legend David Beckham graced the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday when he attended the semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Beckham met with players from both teams and was seen hobnobbing with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya and the host of Bollywood actors present at the stadium.

The former England football captain also interacted with Virat Kohli before the match and also presented the World Cup trophy to the crowd along with Tendulkar.

Read Also
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'Goosebumps', David Beckham Describes His Experience Of Walking With...
article-image

Beckham's maiden visit to India for a good cause

Beckham is on a four-day trip to India as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador because of which he could make the best opportunity to mingle with the cricket stars and spread awareness about educating girls and women empowerment.

Beckham watched history unfold in front of him as Team India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to register their 10th win on the trot and make their way into the final of the World Cup.

He also witnessed Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and Mohammed Shami's sensational seven-wicket haul among other big feats in the match.

Read Also
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham Promotes Equality & Empowerment For...
article-image

Becks enthralled by Wankhede and Team India

"I think it's nice to step into a stadium and get goosebumps and I felt it as soon as I walked into this stadium maybe because I was walking with Sachin even when there weren't many people in the start I could feel it.

"I am lucky to witness the history, coming to India for the first time & I came to India at the right time as well - I am so humbled. I've seen the Diwali, New Year and today I saw Virat Kohli bat and reach his 50th century," Beckham said afte the match.

Read Also
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: David Beckham Feels 'Lucky To Witness History' As Virat Kohli Scores...
article-image

Hitman's meeting with the football icon

He later attended a party thrown for him by Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. The next morning, Beckham met with Rohit Sharma, who gave him his Team India jersey.

Beckham in return, gave Rohit his Real Madrid shirt with a message and his autograph at the back. Both exchanged jersey and clicked pictures wearing them as well.

Read Also
David Beckham In Mumbai: Inside Pictures From Sonam Kapoor’s Welcome Party For Football Legend
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SA vs AUS, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Australia Bowl Out South Africa For 212 After David Miller 101 In...

SA vs AUS, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Australia Bowl Out South Africa For 212 After David Miller 101 In...

CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Gifts Team India Jersey To David Beckham, Gets Football Legend's Real Madrid...

CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Gifts Team India Jersey To David Beckham, Gets Football Legend's Real Madrid...

Ex-Pakistan Pacer Aaqib Javed Alleges World Cup 2023 Fixing, Accuses BCCI & Rohit Sharma of Rigging...

Ex-Pakistan Pacer Aaqib Javed Alleges World Cup 2023 Fixing, Accuses BCCI & Rohit Sharma of Rigging...

IND vz NZ, CWC 2023: From 35,000 Chanting Shami's Name To Fans Applauding Daryl Mitchell's 134,...

IND vz NZ, CWC 2023: From 35,000 Chanting Shami's Name To Fans Applauding Daryl Mitchell's 134,...

'Shami Kebab Banned In New Zealand': Sonu Sood's Hilarious Tweet Leaves India Pacer In Splits After...

'Shami Kebab Banned In New Zealand': Sonu Sood's Hilarious Tweet Leaves India Pacer In Splits After...