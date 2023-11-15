 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: David Beckham Feels 'Lucky To Witness History' As Virat Kohli Scores 50th ODI Hundred
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: David Beckham Feels 'Lucky To Witness History' As Virat Kohli Scores 50th ODI Hundred

David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar were seated together as they watched Virat Kohli make history in the Maximum City.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image

Football legend David Beckham is on his maiden trip to India as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and on Wednesday, he made his way to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to witness history in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Beckham cheered for Team India as they smashed 397 for 4 in 50 overs after opting to bat first in the first semi-final against New Zealand.

Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar were seated together as they watched Virat Kohli make history in the Maximum City.

The former England football captain is on a three-day visit to India for UNICEF and was delighted to witness his first cricket match at the iconic venue.

article-image

Beckam lauds King Kohli

"I am lucky to witness the history, coming to India for the first time & I came to India at the right time as well - I am so humbled.

"I've seen the Diwali, New Year and today I saw Virat Kohli bat and reach his 50th century," Beckham said on Star Sports after congratulating Kohli on his hundred.

article-image

India post 397 vs New Zealand

India rode on a world record hundred from Virat Kohli and a destructive century from Shreyas Iyer to post the highest total in a World Cup knockout match.

Kohli set a new record for the most ODI hundreds with his 50th in the format while Iyer became only the third Indian to hit back-to-back World Cup centuries.

Kohli top-scored with 117 while Iyer made a quickfire 105 off 70 balls. Opener Shubman Gill (80*) and wicketkeeper KL Rahul (39*) also made useful contributions for the Men in Blue.

article-image

