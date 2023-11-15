IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Says 'Too Good To Be True, Feels Surreal' After Record 50th ODI Hundred At Wankhede

Virat Kohli made history at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on as he smashed the record for the most ODI hundreds in history during the first semi-final between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Kohli amassed 117 runs off 113 balls but more importantly, broke the long-standing record set by Sachin Tendulkar, who stood up to applaud the star batter's hundred.

Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds was matched by Kohli in India's penultimate game against South Africa last week and finally broken by the same man two matches later.

King bows down in front of the God

Kohli bowed down to Tendulkar after reaching triple figures before the Master Blaster went down to the ground to congratulate the 35-year-old after India's innings came to an end.

"The great man just congratulated me. It feels like a dream. Too good to be true. Big game for us and I played the role so that the guys around me can come and express themselves.

"As I said, for me the most important thing is to make my team win. I've been given a role this tournament and I'm trying to dig deep. That's the key to consistency - play according to the situation and play for the team," Kohli said at the mid-innings break.

Tendulkar lauds Kohli's record-breaking ton

Kohli was even happier that his cricketing idol Tendulkar and life partner Anushka Sharma watched him set a new world record in front of a capacity crowd in the Maximum City.

"It's the stuff of dreams. Sachin paaji was there in the stands. It's very difficult for me to express it. My life partner, my hero - he's sitting there. And all these fans at the Wankhede," Kohli added.

Tendulkar's heartfelt note for Kohli

Tendulkar immediately took to social media to heap praise on Kohli.

"The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player.

"I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake," Tendulkar tweeted on X.

