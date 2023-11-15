IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup Record Of Most Runs In A Single Edition

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has gone past Sachin Tendulkar to register another mighty record in World Cup history. On Wednesday, during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the right-handed batter went past Tendulkar's tally of 673 runs in a single World Cup edition.

Tendulkar amassed a record 673 runs during the 2003 World Cup hosted by South Africa, averaging a healthy 61.18 with 1 century and 6 half-centuries. Australia's Matthew Hayden came inches close in the 2007 edition when he hammered 659 runs as Australia steamrolled themselves to a World Cup hat-trick.

Kohli walked into the semi-final with 594 runs under his bel, headlined by centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa. The 35-year-old had notably not made a double-figure score in the ODI World Cup knockouts till date.

Rohit Sharma sets the tone for New Zealand after winning the toss:

After winning an important toss at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill came out all guns blazing and raced to 50 runs in less than 6 overs. Rohit's 29-ball 47 also saw him go past Chris Gayle to register the most number of World Cup sixes with 50.

Team India are the only unbeaten side in the 2023 World Cup and are looking to progress to the World Cup final for the 4th time.

