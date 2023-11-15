 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup Record Of Most Runs In A Single Edition
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup Record Of Most Runs In A Single Edition

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup Record Of Most Runs In A Single Edition

Virat Kohli has gone past Sachin Tendulkar to register the most runs in a single World Cup edition in the semi-final against New Zealand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has gone past Sachin Tendulkar to register another mighty record in World Cup history. On Wednesday, during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the right-handed batter went past Tendulkar's tally of 673 runs in a single World Cup edition.

Tendulkar amassed a record 673 runs during the 2003 World Cup hosted by South Africa, averaging a healthy 61.18 with 1 century and 6 half-centuries. Australia's Matthew Hayden came inches close in the 2007 edition when he hammered 659 runs as Australia steamrolled themselves to a World Cup hat-trick.

Kohli walked into the semi-final with 594 runs under his bel, headlined by centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa. The 35-year-old had notably not made a double-figure score in the ODI World Cup knockouts till date.

Rohit Sharma sets the tone for New Zealand after winning the toss:

After winning an important toss at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill came out all guns blazing and raced to 50 runs in less than 6 overs. Rohit's 29-ball 47 also saw him go past Chris Gayle to register the most number of World Cup sixes with 50.

Team India are the only unbeaten side in the 2023 World Cup and are looking to progress to the World Cup final for the 4th time.

Read Also
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'Don't See Players Talking About Previous World Cup Wins', Says Rohit Sharma...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Jumps Up In Joy As Virat Kohli Scores World Record...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Jumps Up In Joy As Virat Kohli Scores World Record...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Takes A Drink From New Zealand 12th Man Will Young During Break;...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Takes A Drink From New Zealand 12th Man Will Young During Break;...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Virat Kohli Passes Football To David Beckham At Wankhede; Watch...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Virat Kohli Passes Football To David Beckham At Wankhede; Watch...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Smiles Brightly As Virat Kohli Suvives Close DRS...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Smiles Brightly As Virat Kohli Suvives Close DRS...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Record For Most World Cup Sixes

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Record For Most World Cup Sixes