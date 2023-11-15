 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'How Can You Hit It Like That...,' Viv Richards Praises Virat Kohli After He Smacks Tim Southee For Six
Viv Richards loved the shot and said, “How can you hit like that against a fast bowler and just flick for Six.” Viv Richards was in the commentary box and witnessing history being made at the Wankhede stadium.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Viv Richards Praises Virat Kohli After He Hits Tim Southee For Six | Twitter

Mumbai: Former West Indies Batsman and cricket legend Viv Richards praised Virat Kohli after the former India captain hit a shot on delivery off Tim Southee at Wankhede stadium during India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals clash on Wednesday. Virat Kohli came down the ground and flicked the ball for a massive six.

Viv Richards loved the shot

Viv Richards was in the commentary box and witnessing history being made at the Wankhede stadium. Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to score highest runs in a single edition of World Cup.

Viv Richards has always had the highest praise reserved for Virat Kohli

Viv Richards has always had the highest praise reserved for the former Team India Captain Virat Kohli and has always praised the batsman not only for his batting capabilities but also for his mindset which has made him a force to reckon with in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

'He is even better than me'

Viv Richards was raving about the batting performance by the King and said, "Virat Kohli is the greatest in ODIs, even better than me. He'll get the glory in this world cup which he deserves."

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli has surpassed the Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and has scored over 674 runs with an average of over 112 (Untill the story has been published he was playing at 91 not out). Virat Kohli achieved the feat during the semi-final clash against New Zealand.

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: David Beckham To Viv Richards, Legends Grace Wankhede For 1st Semi-Final
