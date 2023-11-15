IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Smiles Brightly As Virat Kohli Suvives Close DRS Call; WATCH

Anushka Sharma was relieved as Virat Kohli survived a DRS call. | (Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma had a relieved look on her face as her husband survived a DRS call on the 2nd delivery he faced in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the video gone viral on Twitter, the renowned Bollywood actress was spotted smiling wearing a wide smile at the stands.

The incident occurred in the 9th over of the innings as Kohli entered the crease after Rohit Sharma fell to Tim Southee as Kane Williamson took an outstanding catch. Southee delivered a nip-backer hitting the right-hander on the back pad as Williamson went for the DRS. However, ball tracking displayed that the ball hit the bat before the pad.

Below is Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli surviving the DRS call:

Virat Kohli becomes the 1st batter to cross 600 runs in the 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, the DRS call from New Zealand gave Kohli his first boundary as the ball took an inside edge and travelled to the boundary in the third-man region. The 34-year-old walked into the match with 594 runs under his belt and gradually crossed the 600 mark. The former Indian captain has smashed a couple of hundreds in the World Cup.

At present, he is only about 50 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in a single World Cup edition. It was Indian captain Rohit Sharma who won the toss and started aggressively, hammering a 29-ball 47 before perishing to Tim Southee.

