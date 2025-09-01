 WWE Clash In Paris 2025: John Cena Passionately Kisses Wife Shay After Beating Logan Paul; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWWE Clash In Paris 2025: John Cena Passionately Kisses Wife Shay After Beating Logan Paul; Video

WWE Clash In Paris 2025: John Cena Passionately Kisses Wife Shay After Beating Logan Paul; Video

Cena also celebrated the win with musicians Post Malone and Jelly Roll, with whom he shared a long embrace. Jelly Roll, 40, smiled as he spoke into Cena’s ear, while Post Malone, 30, shook the actor’s hand.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

John Cena received the loudest pop on his entrance at the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 event. The centration leader did not disappoint his fans, beating Logan Paul in an entertaining match. Following the match, Cena celebrated his win by passionately kissing his wife, Shay. The pair locked lips for several seconds as Cena grabbed her face with both of his hands.

Read Also
WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Roman Reigns Carried On Stretcher After Brutal Attack By Bron Breakker &...
article-image

Cena also celebrated the win with musicians Post Malone and Jelly Roll, with whom he shared a long embrace. Jelly Roll, 40, smiled as he spoke into Cena’s ear, while Post Malone, 30, shook the actor’s hand. Cena is set to retire from the WWE after more than 20 years competing.

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh's relationship

One year after the couple met in 2019, Cena proposed to Shariatzadeh during a date night at home. Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, he said, "And I had the ring in my pocket because I was afraid I’d lose it in my bag, by chance, and I [decided to] ask her right now. So I blew all the special plans and just said ‘Hey, there’s no better moment,’ because there wasn’t — it was so beautiful, still, we were both so open and it just happened right there.”

FPJ Shorts
'Making Fools In Name Of Religion': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora TROLLED For Having Porsche In Viral Video
'Making Fools In Name Of Religion': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora TROLLED For Having Porsche In Viral Video
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: 577 Protestors Treated At Mumbai's Azad Maidan Medical Centre, Over 1,000 BMC Staff Deployed
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: 577 Protestors Treated At Mumbai's Azad Maidan Medical Centre, Over 1,000 BMC Staff Deployed
WWE Clash In Paris 2025: John Cena Passionately Kisses Wife Shay After Beating Logan Paul; Video
WWE Clash In Paris 2025: John Cena Passionately Kisses Wife Shay After Beating Logan Paul; Video
'Brahmins Are Profiting While Indians Pay The Price': Trump Adviser Navarro Defends High Tariffs, Slams India’s Russian Oil Trade -VIDEO
'Brahmins Are Profiting While Indians Pay The Price': Trump Adviser Navarro Defends High Tariffs, Slams India’s Russian Oil Trade -VIDEO

He continued, “I would have done it in three months. It might have been a little weird, yes. I don’t want to speak for her, but she didn’t say no when I asked.” The pair tied the knot in 2020, before holding a second wedding two years later.

Read Also
Watch: Crowd Sings Roman Reigns' Name During WWE Raw Go-Home Show Before Clash in Paris
article-image

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 results

Singles match

Roman Reigns beat Bronson Reed via pinfall

Rusev defeated Sheamus by submission - Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match

John Cena defeated Logan Paul by pinfall

WWE Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) (c) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) by pinfall

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Nikki Bella by pinfall

Fatal four-way match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (c) defeated CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight via pinfall

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dutch Grand Prix: Racing Bull Driver Isack Hadjar Breaks Trophy While Celebrating His Maiden F1...

Dutch Grand Prix: Racing Bull Driver Isack Hadjar Breaks Trophy While Celebrating His Maiden F1...

WWE Clash In Paris 2025: John Cena Passionately Kisses Wife Shay After Beating Logan Paul; Video

WWE Clash In Paris 2025: John Cena Passionately Kisses Wife Shay After Beating Logan Paul; Video

'How Has He Done That?': Carlos Alcaraz's Outrageous Shot During US Open 2025 Match Leaves...

'How Has He Done That?': Carlos Alcaraz's Outrageous Shot During US Open 2025 Match Leaves...

Maratha Reservation Protest: Agitators Try To Barge Into CCI Premises In Mumbai, Gates Shut As...

Maratha Reservation Protest: Agitators Try To Barge Into CCI Premises In Mumbai, Gates Shut As...

'Mujhse Galti Hui Hai': Harbhajan Singh Breaks Silence On 'Slapgate' Clip From IPL 2008 Going Viral...

'Mujhse Galti Hui Hai': Harbhajan Singh Breaks Silence On 'Slapgate' Clip From IPL 2008 Going Viral...