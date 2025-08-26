Watch: Crowd Sings Roman Reigns' Name During WWE Raw Go-Home Show Before Clash in Paris

Image: WWE/X

Roman Reigns kicked off the go-home edition of WWE Raw in Birmingham, England, with the crowd giving a grand welcome to the Tribal Chief. The fans erupted into a passionate chant of "Roman, Roman Reigns, Roman, Roman Reigns" as soon as Reigns stepped into the ring. The chant, which continued for nearly 30 seconds, reminding the world exactly who commands the WWE stage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reigns, making use of the moment, sent out a message to both his Clash in Paris opponent, Bronson Reed, and his former ally, Paul Heyman. Heyman and Reed interfered Reign's speech with the Special Counsel, making a desperate attempt to sway the crowd, trying to start a chant of "Bronson, Bronson Reed." But the Birmingham faithful doubled down on their support for Reigns with louder chants of his name.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reigns and Heyman, once an iconic duo during the Bloodline era, found themselves on opposite ends once again. But even in their separation, it was clear that the crowd hadn’t forgotten Reigns’ dominance and neither had Heyman.

During his promo, Reigns touched on several names, including WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. However, even the mention of Rhodes stirred the crowd into a wave of boos. Reigns paused, amused, before simply muttering, "Interesting," then continued with his remarks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reigns and Rhodes have a history of their own — two WrestleMania main events with split outcomes. Rhodes may currently hold the WWE Championship, but on this night, it was Reigns who held the crowd in the palm of his hand.

What's next for Roman Reigns?

As the Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns is set for a high-stakes showdown with Bronson Reed not just fighting for pride, but to reclaim his stolen sneakers and assert his dominance once again. The reaction at Birmingham showed that the WWE Universe still stands firmly behind the Tribal Chief.