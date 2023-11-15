 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Record For Most World Cup Sixes
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Record For Most World Cup Sixes

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Record For Most World Cup Sixes

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has become the 1st batter in World Cup history to hammer 50 sixes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has created history by becoming the 1st batter in World Cup history to hit 50 sixes in World Cup history. The right-handed batter achieved the feat during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, having got off to a blistering start.

The six hit in the 4th over of the innings made the 36-year-old level with former West Indian batter Chris Gayle and struck the landmark six in the subsequent over of the innings to become the highest six-hitter in World Cup history. The next Indian with most World Cup sixes is Sachin Tendulkar with 27 of them in 45 matches.

The right-handed batter got the home side off to a wonderful start after winning an important toss. Trent Boult, one of the best new-ball bowlers going around, could not keep Rohit restricted and gave away two boundaries. The veteran batter eventually lost his wicket to Tim Southee after being deceived by the slower delivery as Kane Williamson took a sensational catch.

Playing XI of both India and New Zealand:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Read Also
IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Roll Their Arms As Team India Bowl 4 Part-Timers
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Smiles Brightly As Virat Kohli Suvives DRS Call;...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Smiles Brightly As Virat Kohli Suvives DRS Call;...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Record For Most World Cup Sixes

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Record For Most World Cup Sixes

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'Pitch Is There For All The Teams': Sunil Gavaskar Slams Chatter Around...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'Pitch Is There For All The Teams': Sunil Gavaskar Slams Chatter Around...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: India Gets Off To A Flying Start As Rohit & Gill Attack Boult &...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: India Gets Off To A Flying Start As Rohit & Gill Attack Boult &...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 17-Year-Old Warns Mumbai Police Of Nefarious Incident At Wankhede;...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 17-Year-Old Warns Mumbai Police Of Nefarious Incident At Wankhede;...