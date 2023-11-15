IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Record For Most World Cup Sixes

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has created history by becoming the 1st batter in World Cup history to hit 50 sixes in World Cup history. The right-handed batter achieved the feat during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, having got off to a blistering start.

The six hit in the 4th over of the innings made the 36-year-old level with former West Indian batter Chris Gayle and struck the landmark six in the subsequent over of the innings to become the highest six-hitter in World Cup history. The next Indian with most World Cup sixes is Sachin Tendulkar with 27 of them in 45 matches.

The right-handed batter got the home side off to a wonderful start after winning an important toss. Trent Boult, one of the best new-ball bowlers going around, could not keep Rohit restricted and gave away two boundaries. The veteran batter eventually lost his wicket to Tim Southee after being deceived by the slower delivery as Kane Williamson took a sensational catch.

Playing XI of both India and New Zealand:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

