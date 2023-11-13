IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Roll Their Arms As Team India Bowl 4 Part-Timers

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023

Virat Kohli bowled for the 2nd time in the 2023 World Cup. He also took the wicket of Netherlands' skipper Scott Edwards and finished with figures of 3-0-13-1.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shubman Gill bowled for the first time in One-day international cricket and the 2nd time in international cricket. The youngster finished with figures of 2-0-11-0.

(Credits: Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav also rolled his arms, bowling off-spin against the Dutch. The 33-year-old took figures of 2-0-17-0.

(Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma bowled for the first time in ODIs since 2016. He took the wicket of Teja Nidamanuru to finish the proceedings.

(Credits: Twitter)

Kuldeep Yadav was once again outstanding against the Netherlands on Sunday. He picked up figures of 10-1-41-2 and took his wickets tally to 14 in 9 matches.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ravindra Jadeja was equally lethal against the Netherlands on Sunday. The left-arm spinner had figures of 9-0-49-2 and now has 16 wickets in the 2023 World Cup.

(Credits: Twitter)

Mohammed Siraj had dismissed Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh and Sybrad Engelbrecht to register figures of 6-1-29-2. However, he suffered a neck injury while fielding.

(Credits: Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah produced another outstanding bowling performance, taking figures of 9-1-33-2. Bumrah has now taken 17 wickets in 9 matches at 15.64.

(Credits: Twitter)

Mohammed Shami was slightly off color on Sunday against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. Shami produced figures of 6-0-41-0.

(Credits: Twitter)

